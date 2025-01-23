Megyn Kelly Unleashes Furious Rant Against Oscar Frontrunner

Megyn Kelly had a meltdown on her show Thursday, as she released a torrent of anti-trans insults aimed at the Oscar-nominated film Emilia Pérez and its star Karla Sofía Gascón, who was nominated for Best Actress—the first openly trans performer ever to be nominated.

“He used to be known up until he was like in his late 40s as Carlos Gascón,” Kelly began, continuously emphasizing her repeated misgendering of the actress. “He goes by Karla Sofía Gascón, he is 52 years old, and transitioned in 2016—so-called transitioned,” she continued on her Megyn Kelly Show.

Emilia Pérez racked up 13 awards overall, and also stars Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez in the musical story about a notorious cartel boss who wants to retire and transition into life as a woman.

Kelly said the film’s plot is “tailor made for awards in Hollywood,” as she offered her take on the Academy’s nominations, which were fixated on Gascón’s nod.

“He called for trans people to stand up to bigotry and now he has been nominated,” she continued, referring to Gascón’s Golden Globes acceptance speech. “He has taken one of the five coveted spots for Best Actress—Best Actress,” she said emphasizing the award title.

But if it seemed like Kelly’s argument was intended to support the other women in that category, think again.

“My basic take is all these Hollywood women deserve this and I don’t feel sorry for them,” she added. Instead, the point seemed to be just another step in her ongoing efforts to erase the existence of trans people by targeting what she referred to as “the tranny movie.”