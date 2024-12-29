Meituan to end late delivery penalty amid regulatory crackdown on algorithm misuse

Chinese food delivery giant Meituan will phase out a late delivery penalty in 2025 amid a crack down by regulators on internet platforms' misuse of algorithms.

The Beijing-based company said it would continuously optimise its management practice and explore fairer and more human-centric incentive mechanisms after it abolishes the fine, according to a notice published on its website on Friday.

The move aims to incentivise food delivery riders for on-time deliveries instead of penalising them, the statement added.

The policy shift was announced as part of a raft of changes to the company's overarching algorithms that determine a series of operational procedures for its army of couriers, from the sequence of picking up orders to the routes they take, to ensure speedy delivery.

Although the algorithms and the late delivery penalty policy have effectively helped the company stay ahead of competitors like Alibaba Group Holding's Ele.me, they have also sparked controversy. The strict delivery deadlines have previously prompted couriers to violate traffic rules, leading to accidents. Alibaba owns the Post.

In its notice, Meituan said it would provide a safety guide for couriers, encouraging them to adhere to traffic rules and collaborate with local police to cut traffic violations and accidents.

This move comes after Meituan and Ele.me earlier in December introduced new features that alert or forcibly log out couriers who work excessively long hours, aiming to prevent rider fatigue.

As more individuals in China turn to the gig economy to support themselves amid ongoing economic challenges in China, concerns have risen about social insurance, welfare and legal rights for these workers.

The number of gig-economy workers on the mainland reached 200 million over the past three years, representing about 23 per cent of the country's working population, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

According to Meituan's data, its 7.45 million delivery workers earned a total of 80 billion yuan (US$11 billion) from the platform last year, with around 60 per cent of Meituan riders covered by occupational injury insurance.

In November, Chinese regulators, including the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Public Security Ministry, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the State Administration for Market Regulation, launched a three-month campaign taking aim at internet platforms' algorithm-related misconduct.

Issues targeted by the regulators include content platforms' manipulation of trending topics, gig platforms' prioritising profit over employee welfare and misuse of consumer data to engage in unfair pricing practices.

The campaign ends on February 14.

