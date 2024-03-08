Mel B confirms upcoming Spice Girls reunion

During an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday, the singer confirmed that the Spice Girls will reunite to celebrate the group's 30th anniversary. In the episode, co-host Christine Lampard asked Mel about the possibility of a reunion, saying, "We need happiness, we need empowerment back again, we need Spice Girls back basically. Tell me about it," Mel, also known as Scary Spice, replied, prompting Christine to press for more details. "Oh no, we are definitely doing something. I'm probably going to get told off, but I've said it. There you go."