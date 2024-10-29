Mel B Reportedly Calls Spice Girls Members 'D---heads' After Band Refuses to Reunite for Tour

Mel B apparently made the remarks in the Wednesday, Oct. 30 episode of 'Never Mind the Buzzcocks'

Joe Maher/Getty; Tim Roney/Getty Mel B in March 2024; Spice Girls in 1996

Mel B reportedly didn't hold back in a forthcoming interview.

During the Wednesday, Oct. 30 episode of Never Mind the Buzzcocks, the singer/TV personality (born Melanie Brown), 49, reportedly took aim at her former Spice Girls bandmates with a tongue-in-cheek comment about a reunion tour, according to The Sun.

Brown, who is known as Scary Spice, is featured as a guest captain on the British game show and was asked why she was kicked out of the Spice Girls WhatsApp chat, a topic she discussed in April, per Entertainment Weekly.

"Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel and I’m constantly saying to the girls, 'We need to go back on tour,'" she responded, according to The Sun.

When questioned about why she was "ditched," Brown reportedly jokingly replied: "Because they’re d---heads."

Reps for Brown have not yet responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The original Spice Girls lineup – Brown, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Victoria Beckham – were last spotted together celebrating Victoria's 50th birthday together in April.

The fashion designer threw a star-studded bash in London on April 20, and her son Cruz Beckham offered fans a glimpse of a special moment with the Spice Girls during the get-together.

On May 8, Cruz, 19, posted a clip of the girl group singing their 1996 hit "Mama" as he played the acoustic guitar. In the caption, he wrote, "You’re welcome…"

"Are we in tune? I'm not sure we are!" Brown said into the microphone after the performance, while guests cheered.

Later in the night, the Spice Girls danced to their 1997 single "Stop," as seen in a video shot by Victoria's husband David Beckham and shared by her on Instagram.

“Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife,” Victoria captioned the clip.



"I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙🩵🩷🤍," David, 49, wrote alongside the same clip.

