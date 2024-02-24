Mel B says she was left with £700 to her name and forced to shop in Aldi after divorce

Mel B has revealed how she went from Spice Girls fame to shopping at Aldi and sharing a bed with her children following her divorce.

Melanie Brown – also known as Scary Spice – divorced Hollywood movie producer Stephen Belafonte in March 2017, following allegations of abuse he has repeatedly denied.

In an interview with The Sun, she said returning to British soil in 2019 after 15 years in the US was difficult.

“People will assume, ‘She’s rich, she’s a Spice Girl’, but I went from performing to thousands at Wembley on the 13-date Reunion Tour in 2019 to squeezing into my mum’s with my kids sleeping in bed with me,” Brown said.

She said all she had to her name was £700 in the bank when she walked out on her ex, who she alleged had also committed financial abuse against her.

Melanie Brown with her former husband Stephen Belafonte (PA Archive)

Brown told the paper: “I had always taken care of my own money, but over time I didn’t worry about money because in my eyes he was taking care of it.

“But afterwards I realised, ‘Oh my God, I am going to have to start from scratch. Ground Zero’.

“Luckily, I have always been a hard worker. I thoroughly enjoy my job and have thrown myself into it.”

She described shopping at Aldi and Lidl to meet her budget, which she credits as the first step to taking back control of her own life.

The singer, who campaigns for domestic abuse groups, dedicated her MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women in 2022 to “all the other women” who are dealing with domestic violence.

She added: “I spend a lot of time speaking to abuse survivors and I want to show abuse, including financial abuse, can happen to anyone, and you can build yourself back up.”

Brown revealed that she still struggles with anxiety, adding: “I’m a work in progress. But look how far I’ve come.”

She added that her new fiance, 36-year-old hairdresser Rory McPhee from Leeds, continues to help in her ongoing healing.

“He is a family friend and I have known him for a long time, so there was a foundation of trust and respect,” she said.