Mel B teases Spice Girls reunion and says her kids once mistook her music for Lady Gaga’s

Pop icon Melanie "Mel B" Brown has teased a Spice Girls reunion and confessed that her children once mistook her music for Lady Gaga’s.

On Thursday’s episode (25 January) of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 48-year-old mother of three also spoke to Hudson, 42, about receiving an MBE from the late Queen, as well as a possible comeback with the“Wannabe” girl group as they celebrate 30 years.

Referring to the award the singer received back in 2022, Hudson asked: “And your kids, how do they feel? Do they think their mum is cool?” to which Mel replied: "No. I mean, I’ve got a 12-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 24-year-old. I mean my 24-year-old thinks I’m kind of cool now because all my clothes have come back ‘round in fashion."

The singer who is a mum to daughters Phoenix, 24, Angel, 16, and Madison, 12 added: "So my oldest daughter, she goes into my wardrobes and I see her stealing things. But I’m, oh well. It’s fine.”

"So do they know their mom is a Spice Girl?" Hudson asked the singer.

"I don’t think they care that I’m a Spice Girl. I mean I was playing my music the other day before we went to see Hamilton, and I was like, ‘Hey kids, who do you think this is?’ And they were like, ‘I don’t know, is it Lady Gaga?’ I was like, ‘No,’” Mel said as she laughed it off.

Mel recieved the MBE in 2022 for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid (The Jennifer Hudson Show)

"’What kind of music is this Mommy?’ I was like, ‘It’s Spice Girls music that we wrote.’ They were like, ‘Really?’ But I think with their friends, I’m kind of cool," Mel added.

As for a possible Spice Girl reunion, Mel told Hudson that she and Victoria Beckham, Gerri Halliwell, Melanie C. and Emma Bunton have something special in the works.

Making the announcement, she said: "I’m such a blabbermouth. I get told off all the time for announcing stuff that I’m not meant to announce. But what I can say is we’re definitely working on something together - all five of us.

"And by me just saying that I’m probably going to get into trouble again."

Mel, also known as Scary Spice, didn’t give any more details about any plans for this year, but during the interview, she reminisced over the last three decades.

Mel teased a reunion during her interview with Hudson (Jennifer Hudson Show)

She added: "I was a Spice Girl at the age of 17. I’m old. I’m feeling old right now. But it is amazing that we’ve managed to kind of still stay friends.

"It’s been 30 years. What you go through as a group... you are just welded together for life because you’ve been through such a crazy experience."

Spice Girls disbanded in 2000, during which some of the members released their solo albums.

Mel B. (or Scary Spice) released the albums Hot and L.A. State of Mind. Emma Burton (or Baby Spice) released three albums: A Girl Like Me, Free Me, and Life in Mono. Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) made music during the hiatus as well, releasing a solo album in 2001.