Mel Gibson and Danny Glover Have Surprise “Lethal Weapon” Reunion, 38 Years After Film's Release

The actors delighted the crowd during MegaCon 2025 in Orlando

They definitely aren't too old for this.

On Friday night, Feb. 7, fans got a surprise when Danny Glover walked into Mel Gibson's panel during the MegaCon fan convention in Orlando.

Gibson, 69, was giving a talk on the most iconic roles in his career — and the roles he passed on, including James Bond and Gladiator's Maximus — when Glover, 78, ascended the stage, getting a standing ovation from the crowd.

Gibson and Glover starred together in 1987's Lethal Weapon, going on to reprise their roles as Los Angeles police detectives Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh, respectively, in 1989's Lethal Weapon 2, 1992's Lethal Weapon 3 and 1998's Lethal Weapon 4. They won an MTV Movie Award in 1993 for best on-screen duo for their work on the third film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Receives His First-Ever Oscar from Denzel Washington: 'I'm Really Proud'

Collectively, the movies made nearly $1 billion at the international box office.

The franchise also spawned a TV series, which ran from 2016 to 2019 and starred Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans in the lead roles.

Gibson and Glover have reunited several times over the years, most recently in 2017, when they participated in an Academy Tribute to Richard Donner, the films' director.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Mel Gibson and Danny Glover at MegaCon 2025 in Orlando

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And in 2020, producer Dan Lin confirmed Lethal Weapon 5 is close to happening during a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Though Gibson, Glover and Donner were all slated to return, Donner died in July 2021 at 91 years old. Months later, Gibson reportedly said he would step in as director.

Elsewhere at MegaCon, casts from Twilight, Happy Days, High School Musical and The Breakfast Club reunited, sharing secrets from their storied sets.

Read the original article on People