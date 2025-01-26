Mel Giedroyc kept Masked Singer appearance secret from Sue Perkins

Mel Giedroyc didn't tell Sue Perkins she was taking part in 'The Masked Singer'.

The former 'Great British Bake Off' host was unmasked as Teeth on Saturday (25.01.25) night's show, and while she admitted it would come as a shock to her comedy partner, she wasn't worried about upsetting her because Sue hadn't confided in her when she was Dragon on the show in 2021.

Speaking to Harriet Rose on spin-off show 'After the Mask', she said: "She doesn't know I'm doing it. She doesn't, no.

"But she didn't tell me. She was the Dragon and she never told me, so, right backatcha girlfriend."

Mel had confused the panel and viewers with her ever-changing accents and revealed she was "sad" that she won't get the chance to perform again with a "full German" accident.

She said: "I'm sad because my next song was Pointer Sisters 'Automatic', done as Marlena Dietrich. Full German. Full ruddy German."

After treating viewers to a snippet of how she'd have performed the track, she added: "My sort of character... I was thinking, I was trying to channel Pete Beale, Ian Beale's dad. 'Get back on the stall Kathy', I was trying to do one of then to try and fox people."

The 56-year-old comic hailed her time on the show as the "pinnacle" of her career.

She said: "If you'd told me you're gonna have a chance to sing the 'Neighbours' theme tune dressed as an enormous pair of white teeth with pink tights and big pink flapping feet, I would say 'I can stop my career now'. I've done it, for me that's the pinnacle.

"But it's so weird not being able to use your hands.

"I just feel it's a win-win because I didn't think I'd get so far, it's been so fun."

'The Masked Singer' continues on Saturdays on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player, with host Joel Dommett revealing next weekend will see a double elimination.