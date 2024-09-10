Mel Stride knocked out of Tory leadership race as Jenrick tops second round

Mel Stride has been eliminated from the Conservative leadership contest as Robert Jenrick topped the second round of voting by MPs.

The second ballot in the Conservative leadership contest put Mr Jenrick first with 33 votes, followed by Kemi Badenoch with 28.

James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat tied with 21 votes.

Robert Jenrick topped the poll (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Stride came in last with 16, knocking him out of the race.

Dame Priti Patel was eliminated in the first round of voting.

The remaining four candidates put forward their leadership pitches at the Tory party conference.