Who is Mel Stride? Minister says Tories have a 'mountain to climb' ahead of general election

A man who has worked at the heart of the Conservatives says the Tories have to graft to win the general election next month.

Mel Stride, who has worked as the Treasury Minister, Leader of the House of Commons, and most recently as the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions as a Conservative MP, says his party has a “mountain to climb” to win the upcoming vote on July 4.

But he added he had “faith” in his party and believes with “determination” they will work hard to gain the voters’ backing.

“What we're really determined to do in this election…is really to focus on the critical issues in this election,“ he told GB News.

“Now the Labour Party is the alternative, and what we saw in this debate the other night was simply a leader in Keir Starmer, who has no plan, has no answers, wants to dwell on the past and how tough things have been in the past. We all know that but [he] has no plan for the future.

“And that's the simple choice that is now facing the British people.”

Mr Stride added: “We appear to be around 20 per cent behind in the polls, but I think that [debate] showed was once people concentrate on the arguments and the points that I've just made, then things start to move more in our direction.

“But, look, I'm not in any way saying we don't have a mountain to climb, of course we do. We are some way behind. We have seen, incidentally, in general elections where people have been quite a long way behind - you'll remember 2017 when my party actually had a very substantial lead which sadly then got eroded very quickly as the election approached.

“I think far from everything being pre-determined, I think there is everything to fight for and that's why I and my colleagues are fighting for every single vote up and down the country.”

But what do we know about the former MP?

Who is Mel Stride?

The former MP for Central Devon was President of the Oxford Union while studying at university before setting up his own business specialising in trade exhibitions.

He joined Parliament in 2010, winning over 50 per cent of the vote in his constituency, after being added to David Cameron’s A-List of candidates.

Which jobs has he held in Parliament?

He has held a series of Parliamentary roles, being made PPS to Skills Minister John Hayes in 2012.

Mr Stride later moved to the Department of Energy and Climate Change, working on the Energy Bill, before another promotion to become Minister of State in the Cabinet Office.

Mr Stride has been made Commons Leader following Andrea Leadsom's resignation

After serving as the Prime Minister’s Senior Parliamentary Advisor, he was promoted again to the Government Whips Office.

Most recently, he has been serving in the role of Work and Pensions Secretary.