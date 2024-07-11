Mel Stride tipped for Tory leadership by MPs

Mel Stride is seen as an ideal candidate to unite the Tory Party, according to some MPs - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Shutterstock

Mel Stride is being urged by some MPs to stand in the upcoming Conservative leadership contest to replace Rishi Sunak.

The shadow work and pensions secretary led Rishi Sunak’s welfare reforms and defied expectations to keep his Central Devon seat at the general election last week.

The 62-year-old played a central role in the Tory election campaign and was deployed to front media appearances at times of crisis.

He also represented the Conservatives on more “morning rounds” of broadcast interviews than any of his then-cabinet colleagues.

Three MPs told The Telegraph they would be keen to see Mr Stride either succeed Mr Sunak permanently or serve as an interim leader if the party required one.

A former minister said they were a “huge fan of Mel” and would be “quite keen to support him” if he decided to run.

“You need good technical skills in rebuilding a damaged and demoralised Central Office,” they said.

“Having built up and run very successful businesses, Mel gets that type of thing very well. You’ve also got to be good at setting up a communications strategy – again, Mel gets that.”

They said Mr Stride was “very clubbable and well-liked among the party”, adding: “Of course his politics aren’t going to appeal to everybody.

“But he’s not going to be disliked by people who don’t share his politics. He has that ability to get on with and listen to people. I would be delighted if he was to put his name forward.”

‘Unshell the Mel’

A veteran Tory MP said: “I get on very well with Mel. I would see him as a safe pair of hands were we to require one. He would make a very good interim leader.”

A third backbencher, who is said to be less convinced by some of the other likely candidates, added: “Mel wouldn’t be a bad choice.”

During his time at the Department for Work and Pensions, Mr Stride led the Sunak government’s efforts to end the worklessness crisis.

He set out wide-ranging reforms aimed at returning as many Britons to employment as possible, with a particular focus on those aged over 50 and ending “workfare”.

Mr Stride also became a “go-to” minister during Mr Sunak’s premiership when his government was in trouble, with politicians and aides urging colleagues to “unshell the Mel”.

It came as the new Father of the House urged the Conservative Party to choose its new leader by the time of its annual party conference in the autumn.

Sir Edward Leigh said the question of Mr Sunak’s successor must be “wrapped up” by the end of the Tory gathering in Birmingham on Oct 2.

“We can’t delay until Christmas. We need to make a decision as soon as possible,” he said.

“Some people want us to go long, some people want it done quickly. But nobody realistically thinks it should go on for that long.

“I’d quite like to see it sorted by September, and if that’s not possible I think the whole thing should be wrapped up by or at the party conference.”

There are fears among some senior Tories that party infighting could become untenable in the event of a longer contest.

It follows a public spat between Kemi Badenoch, the shadow housing secretary, and Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, over leaked remarks made by the former at a party meeting.

But others believe an extended leadership race would help members and MPs alike to assess the calibre of those hoping to lead the Tories back into government.

In an interview with the BBC’s The Today Podcast, Alex Chalk, who was unseated in Cheltenham by the Liberal Democrats, said all hopefuls should be “under the microscope”.

“The Conservative Party will win back broad base support if it shows that it is credible, it is calm, it is rational and it is focused relentlessly on answers to people’s problems,” he said.

Asked whether that meant potentially delaying the choice of leader beyond the Tory conference, Mr Chalk said: “Absolutely it does. My point about the credibility and competence … Rishi Sunak is both of those things, he is absolutely exceptional at analysing these various issues.”

He added: “I want to see all of these guys, I want to see them put under the microscope, how do they get on in broadcast interviews, how do they get on when they are off their preferred topic … I want to see all that, that takes time, I think we have that time, we shouldn’t rush it.”