Mela goes ahead with 'enhanced police presence'

Organisers say there is an enhanced police presence at the event this year [BBC ]

Thousands of people have been attending a mela with an "enhanced" police presence in the wake of nationwide riots earlier this month, organisers said.

The Newcastle Mela at Exhibition Park celebrates Pakistani, Bengali, Indian and other south Asian cultures and has been going for 30 years.

The Middlesbrough Mela was cancelled earlier this month because of the riots, but organisers of the Newcastle event said they had had reassurance from Northumbria Police of a greater presence.

Event Director Taj Mohammed said the event had "a family atmosphere where everyone is welcome."

More than 40,000 people attend the Mela each year and the organisers say safety is a priority [BBC]

He said: "Mela means meeting and people meet here and by the end of the day they are good friends."

The line-up of events includes circus acts, singers and dancers as well as dozens of stalls selling clothes, gifts and jewellery.

Stall holder Waqar Rashid said: "Families come out together and enjoy themselves, from different backgrounds, it's a very good atmosphere with different people enjoying themselves together."

Up to 40,000 people are expected to attend the two-day celebration which ends on Monday.

