Melania Christmas mystery: Why was the former first lady missing from family photo?

Where’s Melania?

The Internet went into a tizzy over the holidays when former President Donald Trump posted a super old, festive photo of him and his wife.

On his Truth Social and Instagram accounts, Trump shared a throwback picture of him and the former first lady when they were living at the White House, surrounded by Christmas trees.

Our President and First Lady pic.twitter.com/a8q2HbMBLf — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) December 25, 2023

Almost immediately after the snap was reshared by multiple folks on X, formerly Twitter, commenters began speculating. The general consensus: Why didn’t the ex POTUS take a pic of the couple this year?

Adding fuel to gossip watchers’ fire was a curious Instagram Story on Kimberly Guilfoyle’s account. It was a family picture, with a bunch of in-laws and grandkids in the mix celebrating Christmas at Mar a Lago in Palm Beach. But no Melania.

Also missing from the party were Eric and Lara Trump. But the parents of two were out of state, visiting the political pundit’s parents in North Carolina, according to her ‘Gram.

So is a split in the offing amid Trump’s multiple arraignments, scandals and legal problems? No, reports Fox News. The reason for Melania’s recent absence has to do with her sick mother Amalija Knaus.

Sources tell the outlet that the 53-year-old former model has been caring for the 78-year-old, whose husband Viktor, 81, was also seen in Guilfoyle’s photograph. The Slovenian couple became permanent U.S. citizens in 2018, and reportedly also live at the South Florida resort.

“Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” the source tells Fox. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.”