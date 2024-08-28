Melania Shares Cryptic Post About New York Amid Barron College Speculation

Melania Trump marked her 28th anniversary as a New Yorker on Tuesday by posting an aerial photo of Manhattan and sharing one of her more effusive public comments on any subject to date.

“New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived 28 years ago today,” the first lady wrote in a cryptic post on X, formerly Twitter. “This electrifying town isn’t just my home; it’s a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day.”

There’s a lot to unpack here. Was her unusually emotive post a mother’s ode to her son, Barron Trump, 18, who is beginning college as a freshman at a still-unnamed campus—that may or may not be in New York, according to her husband? Or was she sending smoke signals to Donald, whose—quite literally—bloody campaign to return to the White House she has largely shunned, save for her very brief appearance at the GOP convention in Milwaukee in July.

Or was her talk of an “electrifying town” and a “colorful canvas where dreams come alive” in a “vibrant culture” a simple day-dreamy walk down memory lane, reliving the glory days of glamor on the sanctified social party scene in New York and elsewhere the late 1990s and early aughts before they married in 2005?

Donald Trump, Melania Knauss (now Trump), Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty

Melania Knauss Trump has had a remarkable transformation from her early days partying with real estate tycoon and former playboy Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She is as shrewd a tactician as her husband.

Melania Knauss (now Trump) with Donald Trump at the 51st Red Cross Ball in Monaco on August 6, 1999. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

The X post could also have been a dig at Donald Trump, who seems to hate current-day New York as much as New Yorkers hate him.

The Big Apple captivated Melania’s heart. But in sharing more feelings about the subject than she has in years, Melania Trump notably made no mention of her husband, Donald Trump, who stole her heart not long after she arrived in 1996.

He is mired in the historic campaign of his lifetime—and every American’s lifetime for that matter. “Is she so aloof to this blood sport of a campaign her husband is waging that she’s like ‘I HEART NY?’ It’s just bizarre,” a source who covered Melania Trump’s tenure as first lady told the Daily Beast.

But then again, Melania is preoccupied with her own doings, soaring higher and likely enjoying looking down on Manhattan. Her forthcoming book “Melania: A Memoir” became the No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon this week—which seems to explain her X posting more than anything else.

“In her memoir, Melania reflects on her Slovenian childhood, the pivotal moments that led her to the world of high fashion in Europe and New York, and the serendipitous meeting with Donald Trump, a chance encounter that forever changed the course of her life,” according to a description of the book on Amazon. “Melania opens up about their courtship, life in the spotlight, and experiencing the joy of motherhood. She shares behind-the-scenes stories from her time in the White House, shedding light on her advocacy work and the causes close to her heart.”

The former first lady’s hardcover memoir is scheduled for release on Oct. 1, just over a month before Americans are set to decide whether to send Trump—and the former first lady—back to the White House.

For an aloof political spouse, Melania sure is astute. Her Amazon book description describes an immigrant who became first lady: “Melania Trump’s story is one of resilience and independence, showcasing her strength and unwavering commitment to her true self.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.