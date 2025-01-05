Melania Trump Doc Will Be Made By Brett Ratner, Target Of Me Too Movement

Melania Trump Doc Will Be Made By Brett Ratner, Target Of Me Too Movement

A documentary on Melania Trump is heading to Prime Video — and it will be led by Brett Ratner, the film director and producer who was accused in 2017 of sexual harassment or misconduct by at least six women.

A spokesperson for Amazon shared the news with multiple media outlets on Sunday.

“Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized,” the spokesperson told Variety and Deadline. “We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world.”

The documentary is being co-executive produced by Melania Trump and reportedly began filming last month. The Amazon spokesperson said it will offer “an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look” at President-elect Donald Trump’s third wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

The documentary will mark Ratner’s first film as a director since 2014’s “Hercules.”

Ratner was accused at the height of the Me Too movement in 2017 by multiple actors, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, of sexual harassment or misconduct, prompting Warner Bros. to cut ties with him and his RatPac Entertainment company.

Donald and Melania Trump with Ratner and Sean "Diddy" Combs at the 2011 premiere of Ratner's "Tower Heist." He will serves as the director of Melania Trump's upcoming documentary for Prime Video. Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Henstridge told the Los Angeles Times in 2017 that Ratner forced her to perform oral sex on him when she was 19. In that same report, Munn claimed Ratner masturbated in front of her in 2004.

The documentary announcement arrives mere months after Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, publicly congratulated Donald Trump on X, formerly called Twitter, for his “extraordinary political comeback” in winning last year’s presidential election.

Last month, Amazon announced a $1 million donation to the president-elect’s inauguration fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia, met Donald Trump in 1998 in New York City. They tied the knot in 2005, and she became a U.S. citizen in 2006. During her time as first lady for Donald Trump’s first term, she launched the “Be Best” initiative focused on the well-being of children.

The untitled documentary is set to hit theaters and Prime Video in the second half of 2025.

Related...