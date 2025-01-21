Melania Trump Drops the Now-Viral Hat, Chooses Black-and-White Gown for Inaugural Ball
The first lady wore a strapless white gown with a geometric black trim and a small slit to the inaugural ball on Monday, Jan. 20
Probably the only reasonable response to such a speech.
Former President Joe Biden greeted President Donald Trump at the White House in advance of Monday’s inauguration with a conciliatory gesture, telling him and first lady Melania Trump: “Welcome home.” Trump ended his first day back in that home by posting a sneering message boasting of how his team was hunting down hundreds of Biden appointees to throw out of office. “Our first day in the White House is not over yet!” Trump wrote, in a Truth Social post shortly after midnight. “My Presidential Pe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Trump administration has fired U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female uniformed leader of an armed forces branch, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday. Fox News, which first reported the firing, said Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman had terminated Fagan for putting diversity issues over border security. The White House and Department of Homeland Security did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the report.
It centered on Bush's behavior.
The silence before Carrie Underwood sang was deafening.
President Donald Trump did not place his hand on the Bible as he took the oath of office during his inauguration on Monday. First lady Melania Trump stood next to the president holding two Bibles, but the 47th president of the United States didn't place his hand on either as he raised his right hand to take the presidential oath, which Chief Justice John Roberts issued. Melania Trump was holding her husband's personal Bible, which was given to him by his mother, and the Lincoln Bible that President Abraham Lincoln used to take the oath of office in 1861.
The MAGA world wasted no time finding an explanation for Elon Musk’s evocative hand gesture. Musk quickly flung up his hand and after placing it over his heart at a post-inauguration rally, putting his arm at an angle that raised eyebrows across the world. While many were quick to call the gesture a Nazi salute—or a Roman salute, which also has fascist connections—some conservative influencers have countered Musk is merely awkward and it was his way of showing his appreciation to Donald Trump su
(Annie) aka Melania, are you OK?
Welcome to the next four years.
As the chair of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, the senator accompanied the two men on their trip to the U.S. Capitol.
Daniel Dale picked apart the president's unscripted speech on Inauguration Day.
When Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, released its propaganda video of three Israeli hostages being released Sunday night, there was a striking detail.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden pardoned his siblings and their spouses on his way out of the White House, saying Monday that his family had been “subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics.”
Here's what Carrie said when her music didn't work during the Inauguration.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump 's second term began with efforts to deliver on key campaign promises, including his vows to crack down on immigration and restore “ energy dominance.”
Even after a "heads-up" from producers, the two-time Oscar nominee was "genuinely so shocked" by the one-liner
Bill and Hillary Clinton were less than impressed by Donald Trump’s inaugural speech, a fact which they made clear with subtle snark. The address that followed Trump’s swearing-in on Monday was tinged with vindication. The new president slammed the previous administration, declared that God saved him from an assassin’s bullet, and vowed to usher in a new “golden age” in America. Asked what his reaction to the speech was, former President Clinton told CNN, “I think you can figure it out for yours
Sorry to be the ones to tell you, but you may want to watch this habit.
She picked the tiniest suit she could find for her Mexico vacation.
President Donald Trump appears to be gunning for a fight with everyone and everything within reach, from Democrats to the courts and members of his own party. The barrage of executive orders he signed on Monday all but guarantee a string of constitutional showdowns that will either stop his agenda in its tracks or expand presidential power to new, dictatorial heights, Axios reported. His most audacious orders ended birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants, even though t