Melania Trump Flaunts Pro-Choice Views in New Memoir: Report

Melania Trump, the former first lady and wife of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, proudly professes her support for abortion and a woman’s right to choose in her forthcoming memoir, according to The Guardian.

The newspaper published several pro-choice excerpts of Melania on Wednesday. “It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government,” she writes.

“Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes,” Melania goes on.

“Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

