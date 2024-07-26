Melania Trump’s Memoir Announcement Prompts A Very Embarrassing Reminder

Former first lady Melania Trump announced her upcoming memoir on Thursday and was immediately mocked on social media with an awkward blast from the past.

“Melania” is “a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence,” according to the promotional blurb for the book that’s due out this fall.

But many critics just wanted to know if it would bear any resemblance to fellow former FLOTUS Michelle Obama’s bestselling 2018 book “Becoming.”

It’s because Melania Trump’s 2016 Republican National Convention address in support of her husband, the current GOP nominee Donald Trump, contained several lines that had been ripped from Obama’s speech at the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

A Trump family speechwriter later took responsibility.

“Was the original title, ‘Becoming’?” joked one person on X, formerly Twitter.

Another asked: “Did Michelle Obama write the first version?”

Probably copied from @MichelleObama 's books — Ramapati Singhania | #DigitalTransformation (@RamaSinghania) July 25, 2024

Did she just change the cover of Michelle Obama’s memoir…or did she make a few edits as well? — Howard Forman (@HowardForman67) July 25, 2024

Was the original title, "Becoming"? — Steven Podvoll (@spodvoll) July 25, 2024

Did Michelle Obama write the first version? — SSton (@SharinStone) July 25, 2024

Just read an advance copy, and thought it was excellent. Don’t think that’s the final cover, though. pic.twitter.com/hX2jIxbQpw — Tim Kernell (@TimKernell1) July 25, 2024

It’s probably riddled with plagiarism. — Susan (@CriticSusan) July 25, 2024

Great! I love to read FICTION. — Susan KronickPhD (@KronickSusan) July 25, 2024

Irony is dead apparently — Michigan blue warrior (@MIbluewarrior) July 25, 2024

Biting my tongue https://t.co/UgOvnsE0t1 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 25, 2024

