Melania Trump Posts Cryptic Message After Husband’s Big Election Win

Melania Trump has spoken for the first time since her husband Donald won the presidency for a second time, saying she hopes Americans will rise “above ideology.”

“The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility,” the First Lady-elect wrote Wednesday evening in a post on social media. “We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom. I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security.”

Her forecast for America under the guidance of Trump optimistic: “American energy, skill, and initiative will bring together our best minds to propel our nation forward forevermore.”

Trump’s use of the word “ideology” is notable for the fact her husband has his own term coined for his political movement—“Trumpism.” The policies included under this umbrella include mass deportation of immigrants, anti-LGBTQ+ policies, and isolationism.

The now president-elect, for his part, continually accused 2024 Democratic candidate Kamala Harris of being a “marxist”—among other epithets.

Melania Trump, who was absent for nearly the entire campaign, surprised some with her visibly joyful presence at her husband’s side on election night.

She had, however, ramped up media appearances in the lead up to the election, promoting her New York Times No. 1 bestselling book. She also spoke up to defend her husband against allegations from several of his former White House staff that he was an authoritarian who admired Hitler.

Though she has remained by her husband’s side, a report in The Guardian revealed the pair do not always agree on policy points.

Melania confirmed her pro-choice abortion views in a passage of her memoir, bucking her husband.