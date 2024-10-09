Melania Trump Recalls Donald Trump Giving Her His Number While On Date With Another Woman

Donald Trump chatted up Melania Trump when they first met, asking for her phone number while his female companion had left for a moment, the former first lady wrote in her new book.

“He was accompanied by a beautiful date, so I initially dismissed our conversation as mere pleasantries exchanged at an industry event,” she recalled of their reported 1998 Fashion Week party encounter in “Melania,” according to an excerpt in Variety on Tuesday.

She said she was drawn to “his magnetic energy” before the future president made his move. She wrote:

When his companion left for a moment, he asked me for my phone number. I politely declined his request. He was a little surprised.

“Give me your number,” I said. “I’ll give you my number,” he said, “if you promise to call me.”

Trump then signaled over to his bodyguard to write down his digits on a business card and Trump handed it to her.

Donald Trump and then-Melania Knauss attend a 1998 premiere in New York City. Ron Galella via Getty Images

The Republican nominee has a history of roving eyes ― and worse.

He was unfaithful to his first wife with his eventual second wife. Recently he was found guilty of covering up payments to a porn star to stay silent about their alleged tryst while he was married to Melania. He’s been accused multiple times of sexual misconduct during their marriage as well. In 2005, the year they wed, he bragged to an entertainment show off-camera that he could grab women by the genitals because he was so famous.

Related...