Melania Trump reveals she is pro-choice in new memoir

Melania Trump talks addresses ‘a woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty’ with regards to abortion in her forthcoming memoir - AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File

Melania Trump has revealed she is pro-choice in her upcoming memoir, writing that it is “imperative” that women are given the right to choose whether to have an abortion.

The former first lady’s comments draw a stark contrast with her husband who has taken credit for overturning Roe V Wade, a Supreme Court ruling protecting abortion rights.

“It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government”, Mrs Trump, 54, writes.

“Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?”, she adds in her self-titled book, according to the Guardian, which obtained an early copy.

“A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.

“Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life.”

Mrs Trump’s comments are likely to anger her husband’s staunch pro-life supporters who support a national abortion ban.

Abortion is a political hot potato for Republicans ahead of the election and Mrs Trump’s comments are even more remarkable given she usually steers clear of making political statements.

Melania Trump’s memoir is out next week

The former president and his running mate have continually attacked Kamala Harris and the Democrats by falsely claiming they support abortion “after birth”.

Mrs Trump notes that she and her husband do not always agree on political issues.

“Occasional political disagreements between me and my husband,” she says, are “part of our relationship, but I believed in addressing them privately rather than publicly challenging him”.

On the issue of abortion she says she believes it is “critical for people to take care of themselves first”.

“It’s a very straightforward concept; in fact, we are all born with a set of fundamental rights, including the right to enjoy our lives. We are all entitled to maintain a gratifying and dignified existence”, she writes.

Mrs Trump adds: “This common-sense approach applies to a woman’s natural right to make decisions about her own body and health.”

The mother-of-one, said her views on abortion come from “a core set of principles” including “individual liberty” and “personal freedom” and there is “no room for negotiation”.

‘Common-sense standards’

Mrs Trump also reportedly outlines “legitimate reasons” for women to have an abortion such as if the mother’s life is in danger, if the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest and if there are potential birth defects.

The former model also defends the right to abortion later in pregnancy saying we should “embrace common-sense standards” for deciding whether a termination is appropriate.

“It is important to note that historically, most abortions conducted during the later stages of pregnancy were the result of severe foetal abnormalities that probably would have led to the death or stillbirth of the child. Perhaps even the death of the mother,” she writes.

“These cases were extremely rare and typically occurred after several consultations between the woman and her doctor. As a community, we should embrace these common-sense standards. Again, timing matters.”

“Many women opt for abortions due to personal medical concerns,” she continues.

“These situations with significant moral implications weigh heavily on the woman and her family and deserve our empathy. Consider, for example, the complexity inherent in the decision of whether the mother should risk her own life to give birth.”

Mrs Trump said she is in favour of minors requiring parental consent to terminate a pregnancy.

But, she adds: “I realise this may not always be possible. Our next generation must be provided with knowledge, security, safety, and solace, and the cultural stigma associated with abortion must be lifted.”

Mrs Trump continues: “The slogan ‘My Body, My Choice’ is typically associated with women activists and those who align with the pro-choice side of the debate.

“But if you really think about it, ‘My Body, My Choice’ applies to both sides – a woman’s right to make an independent decision involving her own body, including the right to choose life.

“Personal freedom.”

Mrs Trump’s book, entitled Melania, will be released on Tuesday in the US. It also describes her growing up in Slovenia, moving to New York to pursue a modelling career and her relationship with Trump.

The Republican candidate praises his wife’s “commitment to excellence … insightful perspective … [and] entrepreneurial achievements” on the blurb of the book, according to The Guardian.

But the former president revealed last month that he had not read the memoir because he is “so busy”.