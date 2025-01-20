Melania Trump sports dark, modest outfit for Inauguration ceremony

First Lady Melania Trump emerged on Monday for her husband's second inauguration in an outfit that evoked a somber, modest mood for President-Donald Trump's swearing in ceremony.

Melania, a former model, often makes headlines for her luxurious looks in and outside of D.C. And today is no different. But she surprised many when she made her debut in an unusually modest, low-key outfit.

More: Inauguration live updates: Donald Trump, Joe Biden enter Capitol ahead of ceremony

Here's what you need to know about the look.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a service at St. John's Church on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025.

What is Melania wearing to the Inauguration ceremony?

For her first outfit for the day's many festivities, Melania opted for a more understated look compared to her 2017 Jackie-O inspired powder blue outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday, she sported a matching dark navy blue coat and skirt with a matching brimmed hat that covered her eyes, matching heels, and gloves. The outfit was designed by American Adam Lippes.

Melania's dress is 'giving funeral'

Though many admire Melania's signature poise and high-end fashion, some on the internet likened her uncharacteristic look to that of a funeral.

"Melania Trump's dress code and body language is giving funeral," one user wrote.

Why is Melania wearing a hat?

Many critics noted Melania's overall dimmed demeanor while attending mass at St. John's Church earlier in the day. In photos, Melania's eyes are almost completely covered with her large hat with a white stripe obstructing view of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melania often wears hats at official events, including a statement white hat during the French president's visit in 2018.

At the inauguration, Ivanka Trump also wore a hat, but much smaller and understated, that matched her forest green outfit.

Another critic, a self-identified supporter of former Democratic president candidate and exiting Vice President Kamala Harris, added to the conversation.

"Melania is in mourning today. Four more years stuck next to this clown."

The 54-year-old is expected to wear numerous, no doubt high-end, outfits throughout the days events as she did in 2017.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What dress, hat is Melania Trump wearing to the Inauguration ceremony?