Melania Trump 'transformed' her 'understated' hat, says designer

“I feel deeply honored and blessed, and I think it's incredible. You know, in my hands it looks like a very sort of understated, humble hat and, when she put it on and you saw it with the ensemble and all that, you know, it just she you know, her presence transformed it and made it something very powerful. And you would never, you know, if you just saw it on a hat stand somewhere, you would never see, you would never expect that would have that much impact, and that really just speaks to her presence and her beauty and her grace.”

“It's a, it's a classic boater (hat). And although I didn't have direct contact with her throughout this process, her stylist was communicating to me, you know, the type of hat she envisioned. And, you know, so I just and, and I, think that basically it had to match the outfit, obviously, that was made in the same wool silk, double-faced wool silk as her coat.”

The navy, boater-style hat with white trim sat atop Melania Trump's head through a morning church service, Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony and a luncheon alongside Republican politicians and tech billionaires.

Inauguration Day attire, especially attire worn by the incoming president's wife, has frequently drawn attention from fashion experts, supporters and lookers-on who try to find significance in wardrobe choices.

For much of the day, the hat, made by American designer Eric Javits, obscured the First Lady's eyes.

Melania Trump also wore a double-breasted navy mid-length jacket by Adam Lippes, who is also an American designer.

Javits told Reuters that another of his designs had gotten Melania Trump's attention years ago and served as the springboard for this look.

Javits found out Melania Trump was wearing the hat on Monday when everyone else did, he said.

