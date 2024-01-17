Melanie Lynskey 'had a little cry' after testing positive for Covid-19 before Emmys

The New Zealand actress was due to attend the Emmys on Monday as a nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Yellowjackets. Explaining her absence online, Melanie, 46, revealed that she and her daughter recently tested positive for coronavirus. "I did have a bit of a cry when my test came up positive, and was sitting despondently on the stairs when my daughter handed me this," she captioned a picture of her daughter's sweet note. "It reminded me of all that is important in my world,"...