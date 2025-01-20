Melba Montgomery, Country Singer of Duets, Dies at 86: 'Incredibly Talented, Kind and Generous Woman'

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 15, her daughter, Melissa Solomon Barrett, confirmed the news of her death

Melba Montgomery, a country singer known for her duets with George Jones, Gene Pitney and Charlie Louvin, has died. She was 86.

Her death was confirmed by her daughter, Melissa Solomon Barrett, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The New York Times was the first to report the news.

"It is with great sadness that we announce our family has lost our mother, Melba Montgomery Solomon," she began. "She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister to my uncle, sister-in-law to my aunts and aunt to my cousins."

Solomon Barrett noted that her late mother "fought a long battle with dementia but is now with her loving husband, Jack Solomon in Heaven."

"We know mom has been waiting to hold dad for over 10 years," she continued. "We will provide visitation and funeral arrangements as we learn more in the coming days. Thank you for loving our mom as much as we have. She was an incredibly talented, kind and generous woman."

The note was signed off by Solomon Barrett; Montgomery's daughters Tara Solomon Capps, Jackie Solomon Chancey; and her niece Diane Holt.

Born in Iron City, Tenn. in 1938, Montgomery was primarily raised in Florence, Ala., where she began singing in church before forming a trio with her two brothers.

At the age of 20, she launched her music career the family trio won a Nashville talent contest where Roy Acuff — who served as a judge — offered Montgomery a job. From 1958-1962, she sang in his touring band.

During that time, Montgomery recorded a handful of singles for a small label, but it wasn't until 1963 that her recording career began to take off after George Jones discovered her music and brought it to his label, United Artists.

The pair ended up recording several singles together including 1963's "We Must Have Been Out of Our Minds." Penned by Montgomery, the track became her first radio hit, which reached No. 3 on the charts.

Montgomery and Jones also earned hits with 1963's "Let's Invite Them Over" and "What's in Our Heart," 1972's "Party Pickin'" and more.

Montgomery also scored hits with Charlie Louvin, including 1970's "Something to Brag About" and "Did You Ever," as well as 1965's "Being Together," which she sang with Gene Pitney.

However, Montgomery earned her biggest solo hit in 1974 with "No Charge."



Her solo hit "Don't Let the Good Times Fool You" reached the No. 15 spot in 1975, and her take on "Angel of the Morning" reached No. 22 in 1977, ahead of Juice Newton's No. 1 smash in 1981.

Over the years, Montgomery continued her music career and focused on songwriting from the 1990s onward.

Melba Montgomery

Artists including Sara Evans, Patty Loveless, Travis Tritt and Terri Clark recorded her songs over the years. In 2000, George Strait scored a No. 4 hit with "What Do You Say to That," which she wrote.

Montgomery is preceded by her late husband Jack Solomon in 1968, whom she remained married until his death in 2014 at the age of 71.

She is survived by her brother Earl and her daughters Jackie Solomon Chancey, Tara Solomon Capps, Diana Lynn Cirigliano and Melissa Solomon Barrett; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, per The New York Times.

