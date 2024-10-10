Melbourne lawyer referred to complaints body after AI generated made-up case citations in family court

Josh Taylor
·4 min read
<span>A lawyer who submitted unverified AI-assisted research to the family court has apologised and says he will ‘take the lessons learned to heart’.</span><span>Photograph: Artist85/AAP</span>
A lawyer who submitted unverified AI-assisted research to the family court has apologised and says he will ‘take the lessons learned to heart’.Photograph: Artist85/AAP

A Melbourne lawyer has been referred to the Victorian legal complaints body after admitting to using artificial intelligence software in a family court case that generated false case citations and caused a hearing to be adjourned.

In a 19 July 2024 hearing, an anonymous solicitor representing a husband in a dispute between a married couple provided the court with a list of prior cases that had been requested by Justice Amanda Humphreys in relation to an enforcement application in the case.

When Humphreys returned to her chambers, she said in a ruling that neither herself nor her associates were able to identify the cases in the list. When the matter returned to court the lawyer confirmed that the list had been prepared using legal software Leap, and he said there was an AI element to Leap’s software.

He acknowledged he did not verify the accuracy of the information before submitting it to the court.

In the initial ruling, first reported by Crikey, the lawyer was given a month to respond as to why he should not be referred to the Legal Services Board and Commissioner for investigation, and in a ruling from August and published this month, Humphreys referred the solicitor for investigation.

In her ruling, Humphreys says the solicitor admitted the AI software had been used to generate the list but it had not been reviewed by he or anyone else, and the cases were not real.

The lawyer offered an “unconditional apology” to the court and said he would “take the lessons learned to heart” and asked not to be referred for investigation. He said he did not fully understand how the software worked, and acknowledged the need to verify AI-assisted research for accuracy. He made a payment to the solicitors for the other party for the costs of the thrown away hearing.

Humphrey said she accepted the apology and acknowledged the stress it caused meant it was unlikely to be repeated, but a referral for investigation was important given it was in the public interest for the Victorian Legal Services Board and Commissioner to examine professional conduct issues, given the increasing use of AI tools in law.

Humphrey noted the family court had not yet issued guidelines on AI use, but the supreme court of Victoria and the county court of Victoria’s guidelines state practitioners using AI tools should know how they work and their limitations.

A spokesperson for Leap told Guardian Australia that verifying the work was a key part of a lawyer’s ethical obligations. The company said it provides a free verification process where a human, local experienced lawyer examines the output from its software to ensure accuracy.

The spokesperson said that verification process was done in this case, but those documents were not used by the lawyer. The software firm did not elaborate on why they were not used, and the man’s name has been kept anonymous.

“Despite the legal professional using [Leap software] LawY’s verification process, which sent the user the correct information just four hours after requesting it and well before appearing in court, the user unfortunately did not utilise this correct information in court,” the spokesperson said.

Related: Canada lawyer under fire for submitting fake cases created by AI chatbot

“This example provides a timely reminder that AI is a powerful tool but must be used appropriately by users to add value to legal practice.”

The company said 66,000 legal professionals worldwide use its software.

An August 2024 announcement from Leap states that firms can “generate precedents with ease using AI” with AI-powered templates to be used to produce letters, emails and forms in less than a minute.

The case is not the first of lawyers being provided false information via use of AI tools. In Canada in March, a lawyer in a custody case who used ChatGPT to find previous case law found the large language model provided false cases.

It was also reported last year that lawyers representing a man allegedly injured on a flight had also used ChatGPT to find cases to support their argument and found the software had generated what the court called “bogus opinions”.

Latest Stories

  • ‘I feel like a failure’: California woman forced to sell home to repay $600K loan after BurgerIM dream turns into heart-wrenching nightmare

    A California woman was left with nothing but heartache after the franchise she invested in slowly went down the drain.

  • Woman accusing Vince McMahon of sexual abuse asks WWE to waive confidentiality agreements

    A former WWE employee who filed a lawsuit against the company and ex-leader Vince McMahon, accusing him of sexual battery and trafficking, is asking them to not enforce nondisclosure agreements with other former and current employees and contractors so they can potentially come forward with similar accusations.

  • China Targets EU Cars, Brandy in Retaliation Over EV Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesWhat Do US Vehicle Regulators Have Against Tiny Cars?Chicago’s $1 Billion Budget Hole Exacerbated by School TurmoilChina is investigating whether to raise tariffs on European large-engine vehicles and will start collecting levies on brandy, escalating a trade spat a

  • TD to Face US Growth Limits, $3 Billion Penalty for Money-Laundering Failures, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank will pay about $3 billion in penalties and face restrictions on its US growth in a settlement with regulators over its failure to catch money laundering, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergSan Francisco to Shut 9% of Public Schools Amid Budget WoesChicago’s $1 Billion Budget Hole Exacerbated by School TurmoilUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationShould Evictions Be Banned After Hurricanes and Climate D

  • Chinese tech giants Tencent and Alibaba break digital wall with Taobao, WeChat integration

    Tencent Holdings has begun letting users shop on Alibaba Group Holding's Taobao e-commerce platform directly through its WeChat app, in another landmark deal aimed at tearing down the digital walls separating two of China's biggest internet giants. WeChat users can now open Taobao links and complete purchases within the Tencent multipurpose app, according to checks by the South China Morning Post on Wednesday. When users buy or add a product to their shopping cart, they are asked to link their W

  • Lawsuit says Virginia is illegally purging legitimate voters off the rolls

    FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A coalition of immigrant-rights groups and the League of Women Voters in Virginia has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares of an ongoing “purge” of voter rolls that will disenfranchise legitimate voters.

  • Ex-NFL Media journalist says he’s reached a settlement with the league on discrimination lawsuit

    A former NFL Media journalist announced Wednesday that he’s reached a settlement with the NFL to resolve a lawsuit in which he accused the league of refusing to address long-standing institutional discrimination while also alleging his contract was not renewed because he repeatedly voiced concerns regarding equity and racial injustice.

  • 3 US Stocks That Might Be Trading Below Their Estimated Value

    As the U.S. markets experience a notable surge, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbing higher thanks to gains in large-cap technology stocks, investors are keeping a close eye on potential opportunities amidst fluctuating oil prices and economic indicators. In this context, identifying stocks that might be trading below their estimated value could offer appealing prospects for those looking to capitalize on market inefficiencies.

  • China says anti-dumping move on EU brandy is legitimate trade measure

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's anti-dumping measures against brandies imported from the European Union are "legitimate trade remedy measures", the commerce ministry said on Wednesday, a day after imposing the temporary curb. French brands such as Hennessy and Remy Martin will face the strictures, adopted just days after the 27-nation bloc voted for tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), sparking its biggest trade row with Beijing in a decade. China's commerce ministry said preliminary findings of an investigation showed that dumping of brandy from the European Union threatened "substantial damage" to domestic industry.

  • You must have this much money to retire comfortably in SC in 2024, new report shows

    This is how much money you need to live comfortably in retirement in South Carolina, a new report shows.

  • I’m a Financial Expert: 5 Signs You’re Financially Ready for Retirement in 2024

    For many people, retirement may seem like a far-off accomplishment, a glorious place that looms over a distant horizon. However, you might be in a position to close the gap and round the curve into...

  • 3 Reasons Couples Should Try To Retire at Different Times

    According to new research from Ameriprise Financial, only 11% of couples retire at the same time. Overwhelmingly, couples opt to stagger their retirements by at least a year. A recent Yahoo! Finance...

  • 7 Dangerous Assumptions About Retirement That Could Kill Your Savings Fast

    Numerous variables go into every retirement projection, making it an inexact science at best. This is why it always pays to allow for some "wiggle room" when it comes to forecasting your future...

  • Taiwan's APCB to shift printed circuit board assembly to mainland unit, cut jobs on island

    Taiwan-based printed circuit board (PCB) maker APCB expects to discontinue production in the island by the end of the year and lay off hundreds of employees, as the company shifts manufacturing to a subsidiary in mainland China. Production in Taiwan will cease from December 25, following three consecutive years of losses for APCB's plants on the island amid "a weak consumer electronics industry" and "rising raw material costs", the company said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Tuesday

  • Wild Oil Price Forecasts: Some Predict $350 if Strait of Hormuz Is Blocked

    Some analysts think that oil prices could reach more than $300 per barrel in the case of a full blockade of the Gulf of Hormuz.

  • Limp Bizkit Files $200 Million Lawsuit Against UMG for Alleged Unpaid Royalties as Band Claims They Have 'Not Seen a Dime'

    Universal Music Group and its sub-labels released every Limp Bizkit album until 2011

  • Honda recalls nearly 1.7 million vehicles for steering problem that could lead to crashes

    Honda Motor Co. is recalling close to 1.7 million vehicles due to a manufacturing issue that could make it difficult to steer the vehicles and lead to crashes. Honda reported the recall last week to government regulators, who issued the recall order on Tuesday. The safety recall order from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, potentially causing “excessive internal friction” that could make the vehicle difficult to steer and increase the likelihood of a crash.

  • A World in Need of More Gas Isn’t Getting New Supply Fast Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- A wave of new liquefied natural gas supply from projects agreed years ago in anticipation of surging demand keeps getting pushed back, threatening to extend the global energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsChicago’s $1 Billion Budget Hole Exacerbated by School TurmoilSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesShould Evictions Be Ba

  • Nvidia Touts Energy Efficiency of Chips at Washington Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., facing concerns about the electricity demands of artificial intelligence computing, touted the energy efficiency of its latest chips at a conference Tuesday in Washington. Most Read from BloombergSan Francisco to Shut 9% of Public Schools Amid Budget WoesChicago’s $1 Billion Budget Hole Exacerbated by School TurmoilUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationShould Evictions Be Banned After Hurricanes and Climate Disasters?From Cleveland

  • Louisiana nursing home owner to pay $8.2 million to resolve embezzlement case

    Louisiana nursing home owner to pay $8.2 million to resolve embezzlement case