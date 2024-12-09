Melbourne synagogue fire declared a ‘likely’ terrorist attack by police

Members of the local Jewish community look at the damage of the attack at Melbourne’s Adass Israel synagogue on Friday. Police have declared the fire a terrorist act.

Victoria police say Friday’s firebombing of the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne is being treated as an act of terrorism.

The Victorian police chief commissioner, Shane Patton, on Monday made the announcement about the Ripponlea attack at a press conference with the Australian federal police deputy commissioner, Krissy Barrett, and the state premier, Jacinta Allan.

Patton said police were searching for three suspects over the firebombing, which occurred early on Friday morning. About 60 firefighters and 17 trucks were called to the site about 4.10am.

The synagogue has sustained significant damage and has been boarded up.

Floral tributes and notes has been left outside, as well as signs from the synagogue saying, “We will rebuild”. The Victorian government has already committed $100,000 to the rebuild effort and the community had raised about $300,000 online.

Meir Chaim Spigelman, president of the Adass community, said it was too early to know the extent of the damage but expected it would run into the “tens of millions of dollars”.

“Initially, we thought it wasn’t so bad because the structure outside has stayed in tact but inside, it has been completely destroyed,” he said.

“The fire tore everything apart except for our scriptures. They aren’t burnt but the heat has singed some of them.”

The opposition leader, Peter Dutton, has for days accused the federal government of dragging its feet in declaring the firebombing an act of terrorism, and creating a hostile climate for the Jewish community.

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, on Sunday said he personally believed it met the criteria for being labelled a terrorist act but that there was a process to be followed.