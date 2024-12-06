Melbourne synagogue fire a ‘deliberate’ antisemitic attack, Anthony Albanese says

Josh Butler, Adeshola Ore and AAP
·4 min read
About 60 firefighters were called to a fire at the Adass Israel synagogue in Ripponlea in Melbourne.
About 60 firefighters were called to a fire at the Adass Israel synagogue in Ripponlea in Melbourne.Photograph: Con Chronis/AAP

Anthony Albanese has condemned a suspicious fire at a Melbourne synagogue as a “deliberate, unlawful attack”, saying antisemitism has no place in Australia.

A large blaze engulfed the Adass Israel synagogue in Ripponlea in Melbourne’s south-east on Friday morning, and is being treated as a deliberately lit fire.

About 60 firefighters and 17 trucks were called to the synagogue at about 4.10am.

The Victorian premier, Jacinta Allan, visited the scene on Friday afternoon, saying she was “disgusted” by the attack as she pledged $100,000 for rebuilding work at the synagogue.

In a statement, the prime minister said he “unequivocally” condemned the attack.

“I have zero tolerance for antisemitism. It has absolutely no place in Australia. This violence and intimidation and destruction at a place of worship is an outrage,” Albanese said.

“This attack has risked lives and is clearly aimed at creating fear in the community.”

He said counter-terror police were involved in the investigation.

“There are two persons of interest who were there and [were] witnessed … using accelerant and then spreading it with a broom, clearly designed to maximise the damage that could occur,” he said.

Allan was joined by members of Victoria’s Jewish community as she spoke at the synagogue on Friday. She said she stood with the community on “one of their darkest days”.

Allan condemned the “hateful” and “violent” act.

“What else is an attack on a synagogue other than an act of antisemitism?” she said.

Asked if the incident was domestic terrorism, Allan said police were not ruling anything out.

Peter Dutton said the “shocking” attack was predictable amid a rise in antisemitism in Australia.

“To see the firebombing of a synagogue, a place of worship, is something that is not welcome and has no place in our country whatsoever,” he told reporters.

Rabbi Gabi Kaltmann said “two thugs” broke the synagogue’s windows, threw fuel on the floor and set it alight as people were preparing to pray early Friday morning.

“It’s outrageous,” he told reporters at the scene.

“Tonight is the sabbath, we must all go and find a sense of calmness, camaraderie and community by gathering for the sabbath tonight and praying together as one community.”

Det Insp Chris Murray, from the arson and explosive squad, confirmed a witness who had entered the synagogue for morning prayers had seen two masked individuals inside. He said the police had yet to identify the accelerant that was used.

Murray said one witness suffered a hand injury.

He said police wanted to assure the community they were treating the incident “absolutely seriously” as he stressed patrols in the area would be ramped up.

“I’m here … to give that reassurance to the community that we will do everything we can to bring these individuals before the courts,” he told reporters outside the synagogue.

He said the motive behind the attack was unclear.

Murray said he believed the incident was captured on CCTV, but footage had not been obtained. Police are urging anyone with CCTV and dashcam footage in the area, from 3am onwards on Friday, to contact Crime Stoppers.

“We’re looking for vehicles, we’re looking for those two individuals. We want some starting points,” he said.

Fire Rescue Victoria’s assistant chief fire officer, Brayden Sinnamon, said the building was “fully involved” in the fire and crews used breathing apparatus.

Police said the synagogue had sustained significant damage.

The Victorian premier, Jacinta Allan, said “every available resource” would be deployed to find “these criminals who tried to tear a community apart”.

“We stand with the Adass Israel congregation who are heartbroken,” she said in a statement.

“We stand with the entire Jewish community who have every right to go to shule, pray openly, and be proud of who they are – without fearing personal consequences. And we stand against antisemitism, now and for ever.”

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry’s president, Daniel Aghion, said it was a “tragic day”.

“We have been warning about the risk of this since last year 7 October,” he said.

“There is absolutely no way that any rational person can justify what has happened here today.”

The Jewish Community Council of Victoria’s chief executive, Naomi Levin, said the incident was “not just a crime against a place of worship, but an affront to the values of tolerance”.

Synagogue board member Benjamin Klein told Channel 9 he was “shocked” by the incident.

“[We] didn’t think it would happen here in Melbourne to us. We’re a quiet community, we have our heads down, we don’t bother anybody, we wish everybody well,” he said.

The federal education minister, Jason Clare, said it was “pretty clear” the fire had been started on purpose.

“This is a deliberate act of violence, an attack on a place of worship, and let’s call it out,” he told 7 News’ Sunrise program.

The Liberal frontbencher Sussan Ley said the incident was “very, very concerning”, adding: “It makes me feel quite sick to the stomach.”

