Melfort Exhibition set for July 19-21

MELFORT – The Melfort Exhibition and Fair will be full of rides, chariots, chuckwagons and entertainment on July 19 to 21.

Kim Eskowich, Secretary-Manager for the Melfort Agricultural Society said this will be the 117th year for the Melfort Exhibition and fair.

“Last year we broke our attendance record with a three-day attendance of 13,500."

It has been increasing every year in the past seven years since she has become the manager (other than COVID years of course).

On Friday, July 19, the midway opens at 1 p.m., and the other two days it opens at noon and closes daily at midnight.

Chariot races run each day at 1 p.m. with the chuckwagons running each day at 5 p.m., and the light horse show program runs throughout the day on each of the three days.

Eskowich said the event is run by many volunteers. “We are always looking for more volunteers but are very grateful for our dedicated crew of volunteers and a small band of employees.”

The Melfort Ag Society also holds trade shows and flea markets in May as well as September, and hosts multiple 4-H shows and events. Also, the grounds and facilities are often rented out by other parties hosting various events.

The demolition Derby starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 20.





Each night in the grandstand there is a show at the fair, which is included in gate admission prices: Friday night is JJ Voss, Saturday night is Reckless (Bryan Adams Tribute Band) as well as a fireworks display at dusk, and Sunday there is a Demolition Derby.

There will also be live music performing in the Beer Gardens on both Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. with Iron Orr performing.

Indigo Circus performers on the grounds entertaining the kids on Friday and Saturday .





This year they will have Indigo Circus performers on the grounds entertaining the kids on Friday and Saturday as well. The Barrie Jung memorial tractor pull will be on Saturday at noon. There will also be the petting zoo open every day and a motocross competition to watch.

Advance gate admission and ride bracelets are available for sale at the Melfort Ag Office until July 16.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca