Melfort hosts SOLE-Stice track meet for over 100 athletes

MELFORT – On June 12, more than 116 kids participated in the SOLE-stice track meet.

Tim Johnstone, local regional Melfort SOLE-stice volunteer since the start, said that Solstice track and field was originally called the Hershey track and field meet and was started in Hershey, Penn., many years ago by the founder of the chocolate company. Hershey also ran an orphanage for underprivileged kids and decided to begin a track meet.

Johnstone said that eventually, the track and field meet spread across the United States and the program was brought into Canada by his father, Alex Johnstone. “I have been lucky enough to be working at these meets ever since.”

Johnstone said since the Hershey corporation stopped funding the meet, it has been sponsored in Saskatchewan by the Aboriginal Track and Field of Saskatchewan, and Saskatchewan Athletics.

“This year I had about 30 amazing volunteers from the community to help me run the meet. I believe this is the fourth year we’ve hosted it in Melfort.”

This year saw more than 116 athletes registered, which is an average number of registrants. The athletes range from age eight to 13 and compete in ball throw, standing jump, 50m run and the 100m. These meets are for young athletes to get involved in running, jumping and throwing competitions.

Age group classifications are determined by the participant's year of birth — Meteors (born 2015-16), Comets (born 2013-14) and Stars (born 2011-12).

Events offered are:

Meteors — 50m, 100m, standing long jump, ball throw;

Comets — 60m, 150m, 600m, long jump, ball throw;

Stars — 80m, 150m, 800m, running long jump, ball throw;

Wheelchair — 50m, 150m, 400m.

The top two qualifiers from each event have now qualified to move on to the provincial competition in Saskatoon on June 22.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca