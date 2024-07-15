Melfort man receives recognition for helping during an assault

MELFORT – Shawn Russin received special recognition at the July 8 council meeting for helping a girl during an assault.

RCMP S/Sgt Ryan Case presented Shawn Russin with a Certificate of Appreciation and a small token of gratitude for his exemplary service to the community. Case said that because of Russin’s quick thinking and selflessness in assisting a community member in imminent danger, he prevented what could have been a serious injury.

Russin said in a Facebook post, “I just helped a young teenage girl in need during an assault. I never expected any recognition for it, and my thanks go out to the Melfort RCMP for doing this job every single day to help keep our community safe.”

He went on to say, “Thank you City of Melfort for the post, but the appreciation belongs to our friends in the Melfort RCMP with much gratitude and appreciation.”

The City of Melfort said, “We are proud to share a heartfelt moment from the Monday, July 8th Regular Meeting of Council. Join us in celebrating Shawn Russin's heroic actions and commitment to our community's safety and well-being.”

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca