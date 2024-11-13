Melissa Gorga Says “RHONJ” Housewives 'Speculate' About Show's Return: 'All of Us Have Zero Control Over It' (Exclusive)

The reality star tells PEOPLE she is "enjoying the time off" as the future of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' remains unclear

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Melissa Gorga attends the "Devon" New York Premiere at AMC Empire 25 on November 8, 2024 in New York City

Melissa Gorga knows it's out of her hands when it comes to the return of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The reality star, 45, admitted to PEOPLE at the premiere of Devon in New York City on Nov. 8 that she and her RHONJ costars discuss the future of the show, which remains up in the air ahead of season 15.

“Sometimes when we're at dinner, we'll speculate and say, what do you think? What do you think they're going to do?” she said. “I mean, we'd be lying if we said we didn't, but at the end of the day we know all of us have zero control over it.”

She added: “So whatever is meant to be will be and that's how it goes.”

Bravo Media The cast of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'.

In the meantime, Gorga shared that she is “enjoying the time off.”

“I'm enjoying just like working really hard at [her clothing boutique] Envy right now,” she shared. “I never have this much time to get in there and do as much as I've been doing lately. We’ve really getting a lot of new brands in.”

“So I'm taking the minute that I think the show needed, and I'm taking the time to spend time with my family and work hard on my other projects so I'm slightly enjoying it,” she added.

However, the time away from cameras hasn’t allowed her to mend fences with sister-in-law and costar Teresa Giudice.

“There's just no relationship, nothing has changed,” she explained of the status of relationship with Giudice. “It's pretty much right where it was and I just think that's how it's got to be for a while.”

Brian Ach/Getty; Lars Niki/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty From left: Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice

Gorga’s comments come more than three months after RHONJ executive producer Andy Cohen revealed on his SiriusXM radio show that the hit Bravo show — which also stars Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler — could have "all fresh faces" for season 15, following an explosive season 14 finale that saw multiple intense feuds between the cast.

Speaking with a caller complaining about the show, a seemingly irritated Cohen said, "Alright, well yes, we are rebooting the show. We're going to reboot it. We're going to do something different."

"We're gonna see what we do," he said, cutting off the caller as she continued to bash a bulk of the show's stars. "We'll see. I don't know. Maybe just all fresh faces? Maybe. We'll see."

Despite Cohen’s response, a source close to production told PEOPLE at the time, the future of the show was still up in the air. “Nothing has been decided yet,” the insider noted.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

