Melissa Gorga Says She Was 'Sad' for Kyle Richards After Seeing Mauricio Umansky Kiss Another Woman

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star reflected on her own 20-year marriage after seeing her friend's husband with another woman

Jared Siskin/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Melissa Gorga, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky

Melissa Gorga is feeling empathetic for her fellow Bravo star Kyle Richards.

On Thursday, July 18, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, 45, released a new On Display w/ Melissa Gorga podcast episode titled “Been There, Done That” with her husband Joe Gorga.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, April 29, 2024

During their conversation, Melissa said she was surprised to find out that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, and her husband Mauricio Umansky were truly separated after 27 years of marriage after the real estate broker, 54, was photographed kissing another woman at the airport in Mykonos, Greece, on July 16.

“Did you see this on Instagram today yet? Oh my God. I saw Mauricio kissing a new girl,” Melissa said.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Kyle Richards; Mauricio Umansky

Describing the image to her husband, she added that she couldn’t tell from the paparazzi shot if the woman was a “younger girl,” but added that “she looks like a pretty girl.”

“But she's like leaning up and hugging him and they look like they're so happy to kinda greet each other in an airport. And I think it's in Greece,” Melissa said. “Like he arrived at Greece in Mykonos maybe or something, and she was there waiting for him at the airport.”

Though the news of Richards and Umansky’s separation has been public for a year, Melissa continued to explain why seeing the image of him embracing the other woman, who has since been identified as actress Nikita Kahn, came as a shock.

“Just to see another woman embrace one of my friend's husbands that, you know, Joe, we've been to dinner with them many times,” the reality star said. “We’ve — it was a little sad.”

Mindy Small/Getty Melissa Gorga and Kyle Richards attend BravoCon 2023

Melissa added that both of them had “probably” moved on if “he's doing it in public,” but it was still never something she expected to see.

“But I couldn't help but think about Kyle, and I'm just like, ‘Wow. Like, this s--- really happens.’ Like these long-term, amazing marriages that you think are going to go on forever,” she said of the former couple.

Richards and Umansky tied the knot in 1996, and are parents to daughters Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Richards is also a mom to daughter Farrah Brittany, 35, from her previous marriage with Guraish Aldjufrie.

“Joe, kind of like you and I. Right?” Melissa asked her spouse, as she compared their relationship.

The two wed in 2004, and share three kids — Antonia, 18, Gino, 16, and Joey, 14.

“They break up. And then you miraculously see them kissing other people in airports, and it's like, ‘Wow.’ Like, you just can't believe it,” Melissa said.

On Friday, July 19, days after the kissing photo made headlines, Richards took “wife” out of her Instagram bio, which now reads, “Mom, actor, author,producer,animal lover, a RHOBH.”



