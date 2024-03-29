Melissa Joan Hart speaks out on Quiet on Set child abuse allegations

The former Sabrina the Teenage Witch star said she fully believes former Nickelodeon employees' assertions that they were subjected to abuse. Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, a docuseries that aired this year, focused on allegations of a toxic culture behind some of the most popular children's shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s.Melissa told the Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat podcast, "I absolutely trust them, believe them, one hundred per cent. I don't know other people's experiences and I'm not negating anything anybody else says."