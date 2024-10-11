Melissa Peterman Dishes on Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn’s ‘Adorably Cute’ Moments on “Happy’s Place” Set (Exclusive)

'They're really professional about it too. I mean, it's, it's very cute,' Peterman says of McEntire and Linn, who have been dating since 2020

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire and Rex Linn

Melissa Peterman is a fan of Reba McEntire's relationship with Rex Linn — and is spilling some inside details.

While catching up with PEOPLE at the NBC Comedies Celebration with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, Oct. 10, the actress, 53, opened up about what it was like filming Happy's Place with the couple, who have been dating since 2020.

"It's adorable and oftentimes ... we're taking a five-minute break or we're having breakfast or lunch and you look over and we have a bar set — it takes place at Happy's Place — and you look over and they're in a booth at the bar. And it looks like they're legitimately on a date at a restaurant just sitting together being so adorably cute," Peterman says.

Leon Bennett/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire and Rex Linn

"I will also add they're really professional about it too. I mean, it's, it's very cute," adds Peterman. "But at the same time, the minute we get back to work, you're back to work and you make her run lines all the time."

The sitcom follows Bobbie (McEntire) after she inherits her father’s restaurant, per NBC. She is less than thrilled to discover she has a new business partner, a half-sister (Belissa Escobedo) she never knew she had.

Peterman plays Gabby, a bartender at the establishment who, per NBC, is “a bit needy and dramatic” and would have loved to have been Bobbie’s sister.

Casey Durkin/NBC Rex Linn and Reba McEntire in 'Happy's Place'

Linn, 67, who plays a short-order cook, tells PEOPLE that he and McEntire, 69, kept things professional but fun throughout filming.

"Well, we're running lines constantly but every once in a while I'll sneak by for a quick kiss, just a peck on the cheek and keep on moving. It's fun," he says.

Peterman jokingly tells PEOPLE, "I do that with her too. I don't get the same reaction but I try to just get a little quick peck on the cheek too."

Casey Durkin/NBC Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire in "Happy's Place"

Happy's Place is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 18 at 8/7c on NBC.



