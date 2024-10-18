Melissa Peterman's Reaction to Meeting 'Voice' Coaches Is Everything

It's not every day Reba McEntire can get the casts of both shows she's working on together on-screen... But that's exactly what happened on the October 15 episode of The Voice season 26.

Ahead of the series premiere of her new series Happy's Place (airing on Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET), the country superstar got her fellow Voice coaches Michael Bubléand Snoop Dogg to check out the set of the upcoming sitcom. As the trio were ad-libbing about the concept of the show (which sees Reba's character Bobbie inheriting her late father's bar), Reba's friend and former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman (who's also appearing on Happy's Place as Gabby) popped out from the kitchen area to crash the set and get in on the action.



While Melissa initially pretended to scold Reba about needing to get back to work on The Voice, she immediately paused upon seeing Michael and Snoop sitting there with her. This led Melissa to jokingly fangirl over the two coaches, particularly Michael.

"Reba, what are you doing here? Rehearsal's over — you're going to be late for The Voice," Melissa began in a clip posted on YouTube. "Ha ha ha! Oh, be cool, Melissa, be cool, be cool! Hey, Mr. Dogg, Mr. Bublé... This is like my fantasy book club! Oh, I cannot believe you're here. Somebody lock the doors!"

As Reba quickly takes over the sketch, she begins rushing Snoop and Michael away so they could go back to The Voice set. But in typical Melissa fashion, she made sure to keep on following them, much to Reba's chagrin. But what made the whole skit even better was the fact that Melissa told Snoop she could carry him, leading to an epic trust fall exercise between the two and Melissa tagging along for the next adventure.

"Okay, let's go, gotta go, see you later," Reba added while escorting Snoop and Michael out the door.

"No, don't go!" Melissa begged. "I can come with you! Every coach needs an assistant... Snoop, I can carry you!"

When fans saw the foursome interact on screen, they couldn't stop cracking up at Melissa's antics in crashing the competition series.

"Oh My Melissa had me dying with laughter 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," one person wrote in the YouTube comments. "Melissa Peterman's comedic timing is underrated," another agreed. "Melissa's reaction to Michael is like me every time I see Luke Bryan or Reba in person 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I feel exposed," a different viewer added.

Needless to say, we need Melissa around more often, if this is the result!







