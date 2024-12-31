I'm a Celeb's Melvin Odoom still waiting for Carol Vorderman to call him

The DJ and presenter acted on his celebrity crush and offered Carol Vorderman his number, but the Countdown star hasn't got in contact yet.

What did you miss?

I'm a Celebrity's Melvin Odoom has revealed he gave his number to celebrity crush Carol Vorderman — but she is yet to read his message.

The DJ and presenter made no secret of his love for maths whizz Vorderman while in the jungle for the ITV show and now he has told Loose Women that emboldened by the encouragement he got after speaking about his crush, he tried to take steps to get in touch.

Odoom also talked about his "Houdini" comment to chore-dodging campmate Dean McCullough, insisting that they are on good terms.

What, how, and why?

Melvin Odoom has given his number to Carol Vorderman. (Shutterstock/ITV)

Since Melvin Odoom opened up on his feelings for Carol Vorderman while taking part in I'm a Celebrity, his crush has become common knowledge to everyone, including the Countdown star herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Odoom has admitted he tried to make his move by sending Vorderman his phone number — but is yet to get a response from her.

Appearing on Tuesday's Loose Women, the DJ was asked whether he had spoken to Vorderman yet and said: "It was kind of overwhelming when I came out of the jungle so I said let me wait until I get back to the UK and send her a message.

Read more: I'm A Celebrity

"So I sent her a message saying thank you for being such a great sport, but here's my number. I don't think she's read it yet. Someone said she's kind of busy at the moment and I didn't want to be too eager."

Melvin Odoom was starstruck by Carol Vorderman at the Pride of Britain Awards. (Getty)

Telling more about his celebrity crush, he added: "I've always liked her, for time... She kind of knows. I saw her at Pride of Britain this year and I was shy about saying hello because she's a massive entity — intelligent, beautiful, she's amazing with people, so I was a little bit shy."

ADVERTISEMENT

When Odoom exited the jungle for the ITV show, hosts Ant and Dec left him speechless as they played him a message Vorderman had recorded for him after hearing about his feelings, but it seems she hasn't taken him up on a date yet.

What did Melvin Odoom say about I'm a Celebrity?

Dean McCullough confronted his campmate over his Houdini nickname. (ITV)

Odoom also reflected on his time in the ITV show — including a spat with campmate Dean McCullough who he had labelled "Houdini" for his tendency to disappear when chores needed to be done.

McCullough had called him out on the name during the I'm a Celebrity reunion show, but Odoom said all was well between them.

"I love Dean, we've worked together for a while," he said. "He's an amazing broadcaster, he's just a bit lazy.

"I communicate with humour. I would never want anyone to feel bad or upset so that was my way of saying, bro, I need help, and giving him a little dig at the same time."

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back on the show, he said: "It was tough and incredible all at the same time."

He added of Oti Mabuse helping him when he hit a low point over his sleeping bag getting wet in the rain: "Oti was like my little sister in there...There was people like Coleen (Rooney), Danny (Jones), Oti, they've got little kids and I'm crying about my sleeping bag.

"When Oti came and sat with me, I just felt really safe and I actually said to her, I don't want you to go."

Loose Women airs on ITV1 at 12:30pm on weekdays.