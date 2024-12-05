All the signs Melvin Odoom and Carol Vorderman could be heading on a date

All the hints that Melvin Odoom and Carol Vorderman could be heading for their first date after the I'm a Celebrity jungle.

The single 44-year-old radio star, who is looking for love, has made no secret of his crush on the Countdown host and Dean McCullough remarked that anyone who listens to Odoom's radio show knows that he has always admired 63-year-old Vorderman.

Almost immediately I'm a Celebrity viewers warmed to Odoom because of his caring nature, sense of fun and humour that come across during his time on the jungle show. And now it looks like he has finally caught his celebrity crush Vorderman's eye.

Vorderman has her own ties to the ITV jungle show as she took part on I'm a Celebrity back in 2016 and the all-stars version in South Africa in 2023.

Odoom is still on Australian soil until the I'm a Celebrity final airs on Sunday, meanwhile Vorderman has continued to show her support for the star while here in the UK.

Carol Vorderman shows support for Melvin Odoom

I'm a Celebrity's Melvin Odoom drinking out of a Carol Vorderman mug. (Instagram)

During I'm a Celebrity, the British radio DJ has been sending strong signals to the presenter including his luxury item having a photo of Vorderman on it. The Pride of Britain host has positively responded to the I'm a Celebrity 2024 campmate's praise.

In a voice note, Vorderman said: "Melvin, I’m blushing redder than that leather red dress I’m wearing on your pillowcase. But I’ll be rooting for you all the way through and see you on the other side." Putting a Countdown pun in her flirtatious message, she signed off with: "See you on the other side in the – two consonants – DMs."

Read more

Ant and Dec had hoped to play the message to Odoom live in his jungle exit however they suffered with technical difficulties. It was played later on Tuesday evening on the spin off show Unpacked. Odoom's jaw dropped as he was in disbelief. Celebrating, he said: "Yes!" He then added: "No way."

Melvin Odoom - I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2024. (ITV)

When Sam Thompson asked what his first message might be, Odoom already had an idea in his mind. "I'm thinking a picture," he said. "I've got my abs back."

Since then, Odoom gave an update on how Vorderman got the message about his crush on her. He told The Sun: "I think she's hot. I think Carol Vorderman is fine. So when I found out that she sent a message to the guys in Unpacked, I was laughing. Finally, she's got the message!"

Vorderman has continued to show support as she re-posted a video on her Instagram stories of another Odoom post-jungle interview where he is drinking a mint tea out of a mug with her picture on it. He cheekily quipped that it tastes better drinking it out of the Carol-themed mug.

Melvin Odoom role-played asking Carol Vorderman out

Melvin Odoom on the red carpet. (Getty)

Earlier in the series, Odoom revealed he had crossed paths with Vorderman at the Pride of Britain this year but he was too shy to say hello to her.

Tulisa had some wise words of advise for him. She said: "Melvin, a strong woman like that is going to appreciate you going: "I just want to say I think you're a sensational woman and I'd love to take you out for a drink and get to know you if you'd be happy to oblige me."

The campmates tried roleplaying to help give Odoom the courage to ask Vorderman out if the chance ever came up again.

Melvin Odoom has set his sights on Carol Vorderman. (ITV)

First he tried: "Hello Carol, great work on Pride of Britain. Are you free on Saturday?" The camp said he was trying "too much" so he had another go. "You look sensational today, you're actually glowing, has anyone ever said that?"

He added: "Listen, I've booked a restaurant for next week, it's gonna be Thai food all expenses paid, I'm gonna send the cab to your house for about 8pm, I'll see you there."

Later, he joked in the Bush Telegraph: "She could be watching this right now and be thinking, "I need myself a jungle man"."

Carol Vorderman's special friends — and culling them

Carol Vorderman at the Pride of Britain in 2024. (Getty)

Vorderman had openly spoken about having "special friends" — five single men — in her romantic life in her sixties. Recently she discussed culling two of them.

In September, she told The Times: "It’s free-spirited. There’s no ownership but it works. I haven’t had many relationships but I’ve had a couple of bad ones — they’re a gamble. I love being single.

"I couldn’t think of anything worse than being with a full-time partner. Most women, even happily married ones, would say if something happened to their partner they’d feel the same. They to me say, ‘Yay! Good for you!’"

Vorderman was once — in her words — "happily married" to Patrick King in 1990 and they have two children together but the couple divorced in 2000. She had a previous "starter" marriage to Christopher Mather when she was 24 but it only lasted a year.