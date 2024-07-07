Members abroad decry lack of absentee ballot

It was Nadine Zacharie’s first election as an eligible voter in a Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) election.

“Maybe my first and last,” said Zacharie, 79, whose mother was from Kahnawake, but married a non-Indigenous man, she said. She explained that she only recently registered as a band member and that voting would have been an affirmation of her identity. “To be a part of the Mohawk Nation, to really feel like I was,” she said.

But Zacharie, who lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, has a hard time travelling as a cancer patient – and showing up and voting is the only method established by the MCK Election Law.

“I just believe that if you are a member, if you live in Timbuktu or right on Kane’s Corner at home, you are still able to vote,” she said.

She and her husband, former MCK chief Melvin Zacharie, moved to the US 10 years ago. Initially, Melvin made the trek to Kahnawake to vote come election time, in part to support his late sister, Christine Katsi’tsenhawítha Zachary Deom, who was running in 2015.

However, at 82 years old, the trip doesn’t come as easily as it used to.

“I am very disappointed, and I believe we have that right to vote,” said Melvin. “We should be the ones to decide, but nobody sends us anything.”

According to the Canadian government, there are more than 3,500 members of Kahnawake who live off the reserve, who are expected to travel to Kahnawake for the election if they wish to cast a ballot.

Melvin said he contacted electoral officer Angus Montour in hopes of finding a way to vote from Florida, but this did not come to fruition.

“It’s unfortunate that they live elsewhere, but there’s just no system installed to have that process for them,” said Montour.

“We would have to put it in the law, basically, to inform anybody who wants to vote that it is part of the law and a system would be set up.”

He said in the past, election officials have declined to set up an absentee ballot system, as it would set a precedent and they did not believe it would affect many people.

However, Montour remembers being contacted by a community member abroad in May who wanted to vote. Montour asked that the request be submitted in writing along with detailed information. Eventually, it was too late to take the steps that would be necessary, he said.

“It would have been potentially possible. Legal would have possibly granted the possibility. But (the community member) never responded until a day before the advance poll deadline,” said Montour.

He still is not sure such a request would have been accepted, citing the difficulties of arranging for a ballot to be couriered on a short timeline, especially since ballots are printed as close to election day as possible.

“In the past, ballots that were sent to the printer two weeks in advance, what happened is one of the candidates would have to drop out,” said Montour, resulting in the name having to be crossed out by hand on 2,500 ballots.

“A person can complain all they want, but what can we do?” said Montour.

“The person now lives over there. To me, it’s like, why would you want to vote here when you’re not even living here anymore?”

While he said he had been willing to see what could be done to help the person who contacted him vote had the request been on a feasible timeline, he is limited in terms of what he can do on his own.

“I have to follow rules and regulations pertaining directly to the electoral law. I can’t go anything beyond that or create my own rule or something.”

He did acknowledge, however, that the law could be changed to account for Kahnawa’kehró:non who live far from Kahnawake who want to vote, something Melvin and Nadine believe should be enacted.

“Whether you live there or not, you’re still a member of the community,” said Melvin.

The MCK election takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Karonhianónhnha Tsi Ionterihwaienstáhkhwa.

marcus@easterndoor.com

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door