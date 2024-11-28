Members of Orthodox Jewish Synagogues deliver Thanksgiving meal to first responders

CBC

Warning: This story deals with allegations of sexual assault and discussion of suicide.Shelley Trubiak says she suffered in silence for 52 years — but two years ago decided she couldn't do that anymore, after she started having flashbacks of the abuse by a priest she says she suffered while growing up in her small western Manitoba community.Trubiak, who is now 66, went to the RCMP in 2022, triggering a two-year investigation that led to the issue of an arrest warrant in August for Constantin Tur