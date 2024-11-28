Members of Orthodox Jewish Synagogues deliver Thanksgiving meal to first responders
A hiker who went missing in northeast British Columbia's backcountry has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote provincial park as snow fell and temperatures plunged below –20 C.Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip. He was reportedly found on a service road Tuesday morning, supporting himself with two walking sticks and his cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs for warmth.CBC News confirmed Benastick
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
30 years ago on Nov. 28, Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison while serving 16 consecutive life sentences
A controversial American live-streamer is facing the prospect of prison in South Korea for his offensive antics, in a case that is shining a light on the rise of so-called “nuisance influencers” seeking clicks overseas.
George Robinson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 1997 killing of 17-year-old James Hutson
Rebecca Moore, 25, Barney Griffin, 18, and Jack Douglas, 17, are jailed for the murder of Sacad Ali.
A judge has dismissed all charges against Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who was accused of five sexual crimes against a high school student.The decision was delivered Tuesday morning by the Court of King's Bench Justice Neil Robertson.The five charges are related to Dumba's alleged online and text interactions with a 15-year-old girl between June 23, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021. She can not be named due a court-ordered publication ban.The charges include inviting, counselling or inciting a
A father whose eight-year-old son died of a bleeding on the brain in 2020 is outraged at the sentence given to the boy's mother. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports the mother won't spend any time behind bars after pleading guilty to a lesser charge than the one she was originally accused of.
SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — A police officer who shocked a 95-year-old nursing home resident with a Taser was found guilty of manslaughter in an Australian court Wednesday.
Brian Hiltebeitel was "viciously attacked" in a "random act of violence" and killed at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 25
Giselle Glover was allegedly held underwater by her mother, Kelsey Glover, police say
Daisy Link, facing a murder charge, reportedly gave birth to a girl in June fathered by a man also charged with murder
Warning: This story deals with allegations of sexual assault and discussion of suicide.Shelley Trubiak says she suffered in silence for 52 years — but two years ago decided she couldn't do that anymore, after she started having flashbacks of the abuse by a priest she says she suffered while growing up in her small western Manitoba community.Trubiak, who is now 66, went to the RCMP in 2022, triggering a two-year investigation that led to the issue of an arrest warrant in August for Constantin Tur
"My parents decided to announce to our very large, very Catholic extended family that they were getting a divorce."
Anjuan Mosby and Emmanuel Suarez allegedly shot Michelle Hampton after attempting to withdraw $10,000 from her bank account
"The loss is overwhelming, and the pain of their absence is something we are struggling to bear every day,” siblings of two of the victims shared in a GoFundMe
"While this discovery brings closure, it still has been very emotional," the missing couple's family said in a statement
Muslim groups say the changes are politically motivated but the government says it is responding to demands for reform.
A mother who kept her baby daughter in a drawer under her bed for almost three years has been jailed for seven and a half years in Britain.
Notorious killer and rapist Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time after the families of his victims made an emotional plea to the Parole Board of Canada on Tuesday to keep him behind bars.