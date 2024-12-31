Memorial anniversary honors 25 years since Welch girls disappared
Memorial anniversary honors 25 years since Welch girls disappared
Memorial anniversary honors 25 years since Welch girls disappared
The monarch is currently spending the festive break at his Sandringham estate, where the Wales' are also staying
The ABC sitcom originally starred Michael J. Fox, who left the show after four seasons following his Parkinson's diagnosis and was replaced by Charlie Sheen
After reports emerged he has got thinner behind bars, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is said to have had a “meltdown” in prison over Christmas.
What was created as a punch line has lived on for decades, on social media, the runway, and the red carpet.
The actor famously portrayed the cheerful character in 2003's 'Elf,' which has gone on to become an iconic Christmas movie
The former 'Laguna Beach' star made the candid revelation during an appearance on Bunnie Xo's 'Dumb Blonde' podcast
A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport after attacking multiple people, including Transportation Security Administration officers. The TSA confirmed on Monday that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 and involved both a Supervisory Transportation Security Officer and a Transportation Security Officer, along with other travelers at the major transit hub in Miami, Florida. Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, from Toronto, Canada, faces three counts of battery charges -- battery on a police officer, one count of battery each on a person 65 or older and a misdemeanor battery charge.
The SKIMS founder shared sweet photos with all four of her kids as they celebrated the holiday
In May, the Ford government announced auto theft had gotten so bad that it would bring in a harsh new penalty; convicted thieves would have their driver's licence suspended for 10 years."Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you're shameful enough to prey on other members of the community for your own reckless gain, you'll lose that privilege," Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said. But as of Dec. 10, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Bill 197, which included the licence
Elizabeth Hurley showed off her toned abs at the weekend in a series of holiday snapshots with her lookalike son, Damian...
STANTON, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Monday in connection with a wild chase in which he fled from a hospital and drove into a deputy's vehicle, killing the deputy.
The two Yellowstone actors have been going back and forth in the media since the series ended.
Kendall Jenner shared some new holiday photos on Instagram in which she is bringing a festive twist to the pantsless look.
The teen's neighbors Kayden Lynch, 19, and Madison Daly, 18, were found unresponsive at their Alabama home on Dec. 24
Afghanistan's Taliban leader has ordered that new residential buildings are constructed without windows looking onto "places usually used by women" and said that existing windows with such views should be blocked to prevent "obscene acts". The Taliban's supreme leader has issued an order banning the construction of windows in residential buildings that overlook areas used by Afghan women and saying that existing ones should be blocked.According to a statement released late Saturday by the Taliba
Aubrey Vanlandingham allegedly believed her classmate was a "cheater," say police
CALGARY — A man wanted in a double homicide in Calgary was found dead in an area outside the city, police said Monday.
Police said the unidentified human’s remains were discovered in Belleplain State Forest in New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 22
Linda Lavin, the beloved veteran stage and TV actress known for her Emmy-nominated role in the 1976 sitcom Alice and for her Tony-winning performance in the 1986 play Broadway Bound, died today, Dec. 29. She was 87. The news comes as a shock as Lavin has been working as recently as this month, promoting her …
Prince Louis called them out in a sweet Christmas note.