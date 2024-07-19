Memorial cutting at California Rodeo Salinas marks a full-circle moment for one family

Sky News

A mother-of-two has been spared jail after accidentally killing her neighbour's daughter on her 11th birthday with illegally-imported poisonous gas she used to exterminate bedbugs. Jesmin Akter, 34, failed to read the packaging before using a deadly amount of aluminium phosphide she had brought in on a flight from Italy to deal with an infestation in her east London flat in 2021. After spreading the poisonous substance around the property in Nida House, Tower Hamlets, Ms Akter took her own family out for 24 hours.