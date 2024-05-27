Memorial Day forecast: Dry and warm today
We are looking at a dry and warm Memorial Day, but we're tracking possible storms later this week.
Beachgoers may be flocking to the shorelines this Memorial Day weekend – but so might white sharks, which have been spotted recently in New England, scientists in Massachusetts have warned.
As a Colorado Low pushes into southern Ontario it will bring with it some severe thunderstorms with large hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network gives more details.
VALLEY VIEW, Texas (AP) — Powerful storms killed at least 15 people, injured hundreds and left a wide trail of destruction Sunday across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where dozens sought shelter in a restroom during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S.
South Asia is facing a prolonged, intense heat wave during the world’s largest election, with officials in India using oral rehydrating salts to combat near-50-degree heat. Much of Pakistan is also facing unbearable conditions. Eric Sorensen reports.
Soak up the sun and warmth on Sunday, southern Ontario, as rain and a chance of thunderstorms will return in the not-so-distant future.
A chance for multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms will be what kicks off the final week of May
NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladesh evacuated nearly 800,000 people from vulnerable areas on Sunday as the country and neighboring India awaited the arrival of a severe cyclone that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to cross Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal coasts around midnight Sunday. The India Meteorological Department said it is expected to reach maximum wind speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph), with gusts up to 135 kph (85 mph) hitting West Bengal’s Sagar Isla
The final weekend in May could get off to a stormy start in southern Ontario, with a widespread chance of thunderstorms, but it will conclude on a much more sunny note before we see additional rainfall
At secluded sites across Alberta this summer, grizzly bears — enticed by the perfume of fresh berries, molasses, rancid fish or cow's blood — will wander into corrals hemmed with barbed wire.Known as hair-snag sites, the scent lures are part of a new, long-term study monitoring the health of grizzly bears in the province.The traps are designed to capture hair from each passing bear, helping conservationists better track Alberta's fragile populations of the giant, solitary predators.At each site,
While most stay dry tonight, Sunday brings the chance for strong to severe storms in the afternoon and then again after sunset
A few more rounds of thunderstorms are still to come across southern Ontario. Beware of pooling and ponding on roads and damaging wind potential. The Weather Network meteorologist, Nadine Powell, has the details.
In Nova Scotia, ten months after devastating flooding, residents are still awaiting promised aid as they struggle with uninsured repair costs. The flooding claimed the lives of four people, including two children and a teen, while hundreds of homes suffered severe damage. Many residents continue to face bureaucratic challenges in the recovery process. Heidi Petracek reports.
The Papua New Guinea government said more than 2,000 people are believed to have been buried alive in a landslide in the South Pacific island nation, after the side of a mountain came down in the early hours of Friday morning when the village of Yambali was asleep. The settlement is located in a restive and remote area in the interior of the poor, rural nation off the northern coast of Australia, making search and rescue efforts complicated and hazardous. The government death toll is roughly triple the U.N. estimate of 670 killed. The remains of only six people had been recovered so far.
West Hants Regional Municipality brought emergency management organizations together for an educational session as residents worry about what they'll do if there's another extreme weather event in the region.Representatives from the local search and rescue team, fire department and emergency management office were on hand Sunday at the Southwest Hants fire department in Vaughan, N.S., to answer questions. Nova Scotia experienced record wildfires last May before historic flooding took the lives o
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A cyclone flooded coastal villages, blew away thatched roofs and left hundreds of thousands of people without power Monday in southern Bangladesh and eastern India. At least seven deaths were reported. Dozens of Bangladeshi villages were flooded after flood protection embankments either washed away or were damaged by the storm surge, TV stations reported. Nearly 800,000 people had been evacuated from vulnerable areas in Bangladesh on Sunday. Authorities have given no cas
After intense and deadly storms ravaged a large swath of the central United States over the weekend, Memorial Day weather woes will continue Monday as the same system moves east – but with the diminished threat for extreme impacts this time around.
VALLEY VIEW, Texas (AP) — Powerful storms killed at least 18 people, injured hundreds and left a wide trail of destruction across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where dozens sought shelter during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S. The storms inflicted their worst damage in a region spanning from north of Dallas to the northwest corner of Arkansas, and the system threatened to bring more violent weather to other parts of the Mid
Some across Arkansas woke up to disaster Sunday morning after at least one overnight tornado tore through several towns, killing at least five people across the state.