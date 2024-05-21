Memorial Day Weekend: How to stay safe in the water as summer swimming begins
One Triad water park shares water safety tips as summer swimming gets underway.
One Triad water park shares water safety tips as summer swimming gets underway.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — It’s so hot in Mexico that howler monkeys are falling dead from the trees.
A 70-year-old Alaska man who was attempting to take photos of two newborn moose calves was attacked and killed by their mother, authorities said Monday. The man killed Sunday was identified as Dale Chorman of Homer, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Public Safety. “As they were walking through the brush looking for the moose, that’s when the cow moose attacked Dale,” McDaniel said.
ALERT BAY, B.C. — Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island. Marine scientist Jared Towers says in a social media post he was surprised to see members of the calf's great grandmother's pod swimming in ocean waters near Alert Bay. Towers, an expert in identifying whales by their distinct individual markings, says he saw the T109 pod swim out of Pearse Pas
The highest CO2 levels in 50,000 years is still 10 times less than our current anthropogenic climate nightmare.
A television meteorologist in Florida slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for signing a bill that will remove the requirement for the state to consider climate change when creating energy policy and roll back nearly all references to climate change in state law. “Don’t say Climate Change! As Florida is on fire, underwater and unaffordable, our…
It may be the end of May, but Mother Nature is putting a 'freeze' to the start of summer for many Canadians this week
A stark divide across the country this long weekend put the West on snowy ground
What should you do if you find a snake hiding out around your property? Here’s what an expert suggests.
The threat for severe storms will actually shift from eastern Ontario and Quebec to southwestern Ontario for Wednesday as the same storm triggers remain in place
One North Carolina alligator wasn't too happy to be removed from the road, putting up a small fight with deputies as they moved it off the road.
The bear was found dead in Foresthill in Placer County after someone reported hitting it with a vehicle. The next day, it was found with missing paws.
China is the runaway leader in supplying the world with the hardware to gather solar power. Shandong Province is taking an early lead in the country’s solar energy development. But the country’s grid is getting more than it can use in some places. Experts say China must quickly adapt to oversupply to remain leading in the global solar race. (AP Video: Olivia Zhang, Tian Macleod Ji, Ng Han Guan)
Video footage captured by a commuter Dan Kanes showed the bear standing in the middle of State Route 14 near Santa Clarita as traffic came to a halt.
TORONTO — Canada's Olympic swim team is as deep a group going to an Olympic Games as John Atkinson has been around to coach. Summer McIntosh and Penny Oleksiak are among a number of stars who were named as Olympic swim team nominees going to Paris this summer. The announcement of both the Olympic and Paralympic teams came at the conclusion of the Olympic & Paralympic Trials that took place from Monday to Sunday at Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre. "It's certainly the deepest team that I've taken f
It's just a quick PSA: if you're on Island trails, remember to brush off your feet before driving away!That's the message from the Invasive Species Council as the group increasingly notices a correlation between foot traffic and the spread of invasive species — like plants that do not naturally occur on P.E.I."Invasive species, like any plant, puts out seeds and those seeds land in the dirt. And then when you are walking along the trail, and dirt will inevitably get picked up in your boots, seed
The O|W Ranch near Corpus Christi is owned by one of the largest gas and oil dynasties in the Lone Star State.
Heavy rain and large hail, two of the main hazards with thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Watching Wednesday as all the ingredients support the potential for rotating storms. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating after a black bear was found with its paws missing.
VANCOUVER — The BC Wildfire Service says cooler, wetter conditions are allowing crews to make progress in their firefight in the province's northeast where thousands of evacuees remain out of their homes for a second week. The service says in an update on Tuesday that the more seasonable weather has reduced fire activity and is expected to persist throughout the week. But it's warning that despite the favourable conditions, much of the province remains "unseasonably dry" due to the ongoing droug
Frustrated at the lack of glass recycling in New Orleans, Franziska Trautmann co-founded Glass Half Full, a recycling organization that processes glass into a material to address another critical issue in Louisiana – coastal erosion.