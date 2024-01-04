Memorial exhibition to honour late Medicine Hat College art instructor
Starting next week, the Cultural Centre’s One-on-One Gallery is holding a memorial exhibition for Medicine Hat College art and design instructor Nelson Yuen. Yuen joined MHC in 1986, teaching in the visual communications program until his retirement in 2014. The exhibition will display works created by Yuen over the course of a career spanning more than 50 years.
Samantha Johnson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News