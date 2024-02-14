Memorial for fallen Arizona Marine
Family tells ABC15 they are preparing for memorials and services for fallen Marine Sgt. Alec Langen.
Family tells ABC15 they are preparing for memorials and services for fallen Marine Sgt. Alec Langen.
Recent footage has provided strong indications that Ukrainian anti-aircraft units are now utilizing American-made Vampire defense systems to neutralize Russian Shahed drones. The Ukrainian Navy released a video on Feb. 11 on Telegram showcasing high-tech air-defense systems in action.
Russia fired a Zircon hypersonic missile for the first time in Ukraine last week, according to experts at the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute.
Former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, shared an archive photo with his wife, Olena Zaluzhna, on Facebook on Feb. 11, captivating the online community.
Intercepted conversations, published on Ukrainian Intelligence You-tube channel on Feb. 12, have disclosed significant casualties among Russian forces mobilized for the conflict in Ukraine. These revelations paint a grim picture of the conditions faced by Russian soldiers, many of whom reportedly die before even reaching the Ukrainian border.
In a remarkable display of military prowess near Zaporizhzhya, the Ukrainian Armed Forces not only repelled an enemy assault but also captured more than ten Russian soldiers. A video shared by the 65th Mechanized Brigade on X on Feb. 12 captured this moment, with a funny comment by one of the Russians.
Growing unrest among Russian soldiers is being met with extreme measures as commanders are reported to have executed their subordinates, with courts increasingly issuing verdicts on such cases, the National Resistance Center (NRC) revealed on Feb. 11.
The destruction of the missile boat Ivanovets by Ukraine’s MAGURA V5 drones has created an unusual situation for the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmitry Pletenchuk, said on national television on Feb. 12.
Zelensky's feud with his top military commander could have ended far less amicably
Russia is preparing for a military confrontation with the West within the next decade and could be deterred by a counter build-up of armed forces, Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service said on Tuesday. A growing number of Western officials have warned of a military threat from Russia to countries along the eastern flank of NATO, calling for Europe to get prepared by rearming. The chief of the intelligence service said the assessment was based on Russian plans to double the number of forces stationed along its border with NATO members Finland and the Baltic States of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.
Sixty five servicemen who were declared dead in the crash of the IL-76 aircraft by the Russians are still considered prisoners of war, spokesperson of Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Andriy Yusov, said in an interview with the Ukrainian outlet Espresso TV on Feb. 13.
Military expert Serhiy Hrabskyi explained in an interview with NV Radio on Feb. 9 whether the situation at the front will drastically change with the appointment of Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukrainian border guards tore down a Russian flag during assault repelling on the Donetsk front, the State Border Guard Service reported on Feb. 11.
The HMS Prince of Wales replaced its sister vessel for NATO exercises, but a scheduled departure on Sunday was called off.
CAIRO (AP) — Israel and Hamas are making progress toward another cease-fire and hostage-release deal, officials said Tuesday, as negotiations went on and Israel threatened to expand its offensive to Gaza's southern edge, where some 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge. The talks continued in Egypt a day after Israeli forces rescued two captives in Rafah, the packed southern town along the Egyptian border, in a raid that killed at least 74 Palestinians, according to local health officials,
A Russian agent has been detained in Kyiv Oblast by the SBU Security Service of Ukraine who was collecting intelligence on the Defense Forces and critical infrastructure in the region, the SBU reported on Feb. 13.
HELSINKI (AP) — Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb has narrowly won a runoff vote to become Finland's next president, who will steer security policy that includes integrating the new NATO member into the alliance at a time of concern over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The final tally from Sunday's runoff shows Stubb, of the center-right National Coalition Party, had 51.6% of the votes, while independent candidate and former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto from the green left got 48.4% of the
Russia’s plans to raise the age limit for contract soldiers may reduce need for additional mobilization, but will not enhance combat capability of the Russian army, particularly in offensive operations, UK Defense Intelligence reported on Twitter (X) on Feb. 13.
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a new batch of top commanders, widening the military overhaul started last week in a bid to revive momentum in a war soon to enter its third year. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Rally Hits a Wall in Run-Up to CPI Report: Markets WrapTrump Asks Supreme Court to Keep DC Election Trial on HoldPentagon Chief Austin in Critical Care for Bladder IssueTrump Says There’s ‘No Way’ Taylor Swift Can Endorse BidenLieutenant General Oleksandr
Ukraine expects to produce thousands of long-range drones capable of striking deep into Russian territory by the end of the year, Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview with Reuters on Feb. 12.
Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) has initiated measures to counter the use of smuggled Starlink terminals by the Russian military on the front line, the agency’s spokesman Andriy Yusov said on national television on Feb. 12.