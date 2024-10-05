Memorial service to be held to mark 50th anniversary of Guildford pub bombings

A memorial service is to be held this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of the Guildford pub bombings.

The Holy Trinity Church in the Surrey city is hosting the service to remember the four soldiers and a civilian killed in the attack on October 5, 1974.

The service, starting at 11.30am on Sunday, October 6, will have a number of invited guests, civic guests, representatives of the Women’s Royal Army Corps Association, the Scots Guards Association and members of the public.

Rector Canon Simon Butler said: “This is an important moment of commemoration and remembrance in the life of both the families of those who were killed and the wider Guildford community.

“We are honoured to be able to host this special service which will both look back at the terrible events of that night, to honour those who died and those who continue to suffer as a result, and to provide an opportunity for our town, and the wider community of those affected, to dedicate ourselves to work together for peace, justice and reconciliation.”

One of the first investigations carried out by a new body tasked with probing outstanding cases from the Northern Ireland Troubles will be into the 1974 Guildford pub bombings.

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information (ICRIR), which has been newly set up to investigate cases from the Northern Ireland Troubles, will probe the atrocity at the Horse and Groom pub.

Another bomb detonated 30 minutes later at the Seven Stars.

The Home Secretary Roy Jenkins (l), accompanied by Peter Matthews, the Chief Constable of Surrey, leaves the Seven Stars public house, one of the pubs bombed in Guildford (PA)

The Guildford Four and Maguire Seven were wrongly convicted of the attacks in one of the UK’s biggest miscarriages of justice. An IRA terror cell later claimed responsibility.

The church service will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/HTSMGuildford