Memorial placed for cyclist hit on Shelburne Road

A 35-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter are dead after their vehicle was hit by a semi that failed to stop at a southern Manitoba highway intersection, RCMP say.The two-vehicle collision happened around 7 p.m. on Friday, at the intersection of Provincial Road 201 and Provincial Road 306, about 13 kilometres west of the town of Altona, RCMP said in a Saturday news release.Their investigation has determined that a semi-trailer travelling eastbound on PR 201 failed to stop at the inters