New memorial in southeastern P.E.I. community honours fishers who were taken by the sea

The top of the monument in Murray Harbour features a cresting wave, while the bottom half is a fish that's symbolic of all the fisheries in the area. (Connor Lamont/CBC - image credit)

Residents of Murray Harbour say a new monument will serve as a tribute to people from the community who lost their lives at sea — and an important reminder of the dangers for those who continue to take the risk of going out on the water.

The southeastern P.E.I. community recently took possession of the 1,200-pound memorial that now sits at the harbour, overlooking the boats that will come and go during the busy fishing seasons.

"There's been a lot of people over the years, unfortunately, [who] never came home from the sea. It was time that we made a memorial, something to remember those people by," said Gary MacKay, Murray Harbour's deputy mayor.

"It's a threat that those… fishers deal with every day. It's a dangerous job, and we all just want them to come home every day."

In a small fishing community like Murray Harbour, chances are good that residents know someone — a friend or family member — who perished at sea.

Officials said at least 13 people from the area are known to have died on the water over the years. One of the most recent incidents involved two people — Justin MacKay and Chris Melanson — who died after a fishing boat struck their vessel near Beach Point in 2018.

While fishing can be dangerous, it's a big part of the community's past and a good livelihood for those who venture out.

"It's heartwarming to see it. When you think of all the young lives that were lost, it's touching that they will be remembered," said resident Carol White.

"We have a lot of history here and we're losing a lot of our history, so it's great to be able to keep some of it."

The monument has been placed on a lookout by the harbour, its design based on a small wooden model made by a Murray Harbour resident.

There's a poem by Frieda Billard inscribed on a plaque next to the monument that was selected from over 20 submissions. (Connor Lamont/CBC)

The top features a cresting wave, while the bottom half is a fish, to symbolize all the fisheries in the area.

There's also a poem on a plaque next to the monument that was selected from more than 20 submissions. A compass is etched into the ground nearby.

Lorne Leeco, a fisherman from the area, said the monument makes him think of close friends who are now gone.

"People who have lost their lives in the sea, it's never a good thing for any family," Leeco said. "I've had friends too, actually a real good friend, Ricky MacLeod, that was lost at sea, so it's special to me too."

It's also now going to be a source of comfort and caring for all the present and future fishers that work out of here. — Gary MacKay, Murray Harbour deputy mayor

Community officials want people to reach out if they'd like someone's name added to the monument.

There are no names inscribed yet, but the hope is to have them etched on after the monument's official unveiling in spring 2025.

"Now that it's here, it's going to become an area of constant awareness and remembrance for those fishers that go out today," MacKay said.

"Although it was first set here as a monument to those who are gone, it's also now going to be a source of comfort and caring for all the present and future fishers that work out of here."

Murray Harbour has long had a memorial tree made of lobster traps set up each Christmas with colourful buoys holding personalized messages about people who've passed away. That tree is in the midst of being replaced because the old structure was deteriorating, according to posts on the "Out and About Murray Harbour" Facebook page.