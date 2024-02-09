'My memory is fine' - Biden hits back at special counsel

US President Joe Biden has angrily criticised an investigation that found he mishandled top secret files and struggled to recall key life events.

In a surprise news briefing on Thursday evening, Mr Biden insisted to reporters: "My memory is fine."

He slammed a claim that he struggled to recollect when his son died, saying: "How the hell dare he raise that?"

The inquiry found Mr Biden "wilfully retained and disclosed" classified files, but decided not to charge him.

Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Hur found Mr Biden had kept classified documents related to military and foreign policy in Afghanistan after serving as vice-president.

The 345-page report included scathing findings, such as that the president's memory had "significant limitations".

Mr Hur interviewed the president over five hours as part of the inquiry.

The special counsel said Mr Biden could not recall when he was vice-president (from 2009-2017), or "even within several years, when his son Beau died" (2015).

At Thursday night's news conference, an emotional Mr Biden denied the findings about his recollection of events.

"Frankly, when I was asked the question I thought to myself, was none of their damn business," he said.

"I don't need anyone to remind me when he [Beau Biden] passed away."

He said he was "very occupied... in the middle of handling an international crisis" when he was interviewed by the special counsel from 8-9 October last year - just as the Israel Gaza war erupted.

The inquiry also said Mr Biden had shared some of the sensitive material from hand-written notebooks with a ghostwriter for his memoir, a finding that the president denied from the podium.

The special counsel concluded it would be difficult to convict the president of improper handling of files because "at trial, Mr Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory".

The president's age has become a concern for voters going into November's presidential election. But Mr Biden told reporters on Thursday that he was the most qualified person to be president.

"I am well-meaning," Mr Biden said. "And am elderly. I know what the hell I'm doing. I put this country back on its feet.

"I don't need his recommendation."

Asked whether he took responsibility for having classified documents in his home, Mr Biden blamed his staff.

He said he didn't know they had put sensitive memos in his home garage, where the special counsel says they were found next to a dog bed.

The top secret files were found at Mr Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and former private office from 2022-23.

The discovery came as a separate investigation accused former President Donald Trump of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House and obstructing government efforts to retrieve the files.

But even as Mr Biden sought to rebut reporters' questions about his age and mental acuity, he inadvertently mixed up two world leaders.

Asked to comment on the latest developments in the Gaza war during Thursday's evening news conference, he confused the presidents of Mexico and Egypt.

"I think as you know initially," he said, "the president of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him."